More cracks found in Riverview Terrace apartment building, Adrian city commissioners told

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — Structural engineers from Chicago arrived in Adrian Monday to assess the now-vacant Riverview Terrace apartment building.

After several inspections were completed in the days following the evacuation, it was found that additional cracks of the same kind found last week appeared throughout the building, Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott informed the Adrian City Commission Monday.

The apartment building at 400 College Ave. was evacuated last week after a 6- to 9-inch crack between the wall and the floor of a third-floor apartment was found while carpet was being replaced.

The building, which had almost 200 residents living there, serves people who are 62 or older and the permanently disabled. Because of the current structural integrity of the building, the city of Adrian has condemned the building and labeled it as “uninhabitable.”

The building’s residents are either living temporarily with family and friends or are residing in area hotels and motels. Approximately 80 residents were shuttled Friday from Adrian and Tecumseh to reside for two weeks at the soon-to-be opened hotel at Splash Universe in Dundee because of a lack of available rooms in Lenawee County.

The engineers who came into Adrian from Chicago this week “are optimistic” the building can be repaired, Elliott told the commission during its premeeting work study session.

“Based on the evidence I have seen, (the crack) has extended all the way across the floor,” Elliott said. “I did not see it in person as I was not there. But based on the photos I have seen, (the crack) extended all of the way across.”

The cracks are on multiple floors of the building and on all four sides of the structure, Elliott said.

“What has been indicated is that the exterior walls are basically separating from the floors of the building,” Elliott said. “But as I understand the type of construction, the exterior walls are not bearing walls. And so, the floors aren't bearing on the walls. Rather, the floors are meant to hold the walls up. And so, the separation of the walls from the floors means that the walls could fall. The task would be reattaching the walls to the floor systems.”

The reopening of the building — so long as it is deemed repairable — could take several months, Elliott said.

Because of the situation, residents will have their security deposit refunded to them, along with rent for August. Residents are able to leave or take their items to and from their unit, but they must first contact Riverview Terrace staff before doing so. There is no charge for residents to leave items in their unit. If, during any possible construction, items left inside the units need to be removed, management will reach out to those residents.

The city of Adrian has no liability in the situation, Elliott explained to the commission, saying the city has been taking an active approach throughout the past week in assisting a large number of its residents.

Riverview Terrace has 12 stories and is 106 feet in height. Because of the cracks found throughout each of the four sides of the building, Elliott told the commission, engineers and inspectors are concerned about the perimeter of the structure should it collapse. College Avenue is within the 106-foot perimeter of the building and has been closed to the public, as has the adjacent sidewalk.

Nearby homes, the Kiwanis Trail and Lenawee Recreation Bowling Center and ZZ’s Sports Bar & Grill are all outside of the building’s perimeter.

People are able to go inside the building for short periods of time and in small numbers, Elliott said. The concern, though, is to not have any persons in the building when wind speeds exceed 25 mph. There should be no persons on the property at all when wind speeds are 30 mph or more, he said.

Elliott said it has been determined the cracks have been present for some time and that “somebody has known this for a while.”

“And in fact, we found in the boiler room, I believe it was, crack gauges that somebody has put in at one point to measure the cracks and see if they have expanded,” he said. “They had expanded, but it was a matter of millimeters over whatever period of time.”

Medallion Management, the company that manages Riverview Terrace, is fairly new at managing the location in Adrian, Elliott said. The company is based out of Kalamazoo. Elliott said the property management firm does not have anything to do with the placement of the crack gauges.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has taken the lead on addressing the needs of the displaced residents, Elliott said. Additional agencies and organizations that are working together to make sure residents’ needs are being addressed include the city of Adrian, Lenawee County Emergency Management, Riverview Terrace, Lenawee Transportation, Dial-A-Ride, Region 2 Area Agency on Aging, Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority, Lenawee County Department on Aging, Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the Warmth of Lenawee.

As the week continues and more information is learned from the Chicago engineers, Elliott said, another timeline will be drafted to address the residents living at Splash Universe. Because they are allowed to stay at the Monroe County hotel for two weeks, another housing avenue will need to be available to them by or before Aug. 12.

Ownership of Riverview Terrace has been paying for hotel rooms since residents were moved from the Piotter Center/Adrian Senior Center July 25-26. Elliott said at least $8,000 is being spent daily on keeping the residents in hotels and motels in Lenawee County and in Dundee.

Comments / 4

Leslie Eaton
2d ago

The cracks have been there Riverview staff knew it and Medalion had been in charge for several years so the lies are piling up

Reply(1)
5
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

