Top Candidates to replace Jaylin Williams at forward

One of the main items on Eric Musselman’s agenda while in Europe will be to examine how everyone will fit into certain roles.

Arkansas only returns four players from last season’s roster, with Davonte Davis having the most experience among returners. One of the key holes that Arkansas will need to fill will be at the two, the spot filled last season by Jaylin Williams .

Williams averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest last season and had a knack for creating possessions on defense by drawing 54 charges. He has since departed from the program after being selected with the 34th overall pick of the NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Out of all the new faces, who has the best possibility of filling Williams’ shoes? Musselman says that five players have the capability.

“We have a lot of guys that kind of offer different things,” Musselman said during a recent press conference . “ Jalen Graham is a player that is kind of a go to guy. He’s a scorer innately with his back to the basket. Makhi Mitchell is really, really explosive and really strong. Makhel (Mitchell) is a bigger, physical player inside. Obviously, Kamani (Johnson’s) a great offensive rebounder and a high free throw attempt player. (Trevon) Brazile is a really, really unique player.”

Those five players will have the chance to compete for that role next week, when Arkansas travels to Spain and Italy for a four-game European tour. Game one of the expedition is set for August 9.

List

Dates, Opponents set for Arkansas Basketball's European Excursion