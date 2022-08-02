ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tampa Homicide Suspect In Lee County

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EewWj_0h2Dxy2F00 Darren Day, 25

TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022.

Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls Service in Lee County.

The shooting left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

Deputies say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, some called HCSO to report an adult male victim had been shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where despite receiving lifesaving measures, he later died.

This remains an active investigation, according to HCSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

In the news: Deputies In Florida Mistakenly Start To Execute Eviction On The Wrong House

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#U S Marshals#Us Marshals#Shooting#U S Marshalls#Violent Crime#The Iq Apartments#Hcso#National Headlines
NBC Miami

Central Florida Police K-9 Killed During Shootout With Career Criminal

A police K-9 with a central Florida police department was shot and killed Wednesday morning while chasing a career criminal with a record containing dozens of prior felonies. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Lake Wales after a woman dialed 911 and said 57-year-old Earnest Borders dragged her out of a car, choked her and hit her head on the concrete before firing a gun outside her apartment.
LAKE WALES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old

FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
128K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy