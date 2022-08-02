U.S. Marshals Arrest Tampa Homicide Suspect In Lee County

Darren Day, 25

TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022.

Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls Service in Lee County.

The shooting left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

Deputies say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, some called HCSO to report an adult male victim had been shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where despite receiving lifesaving measures, he later died.

This remains an active investigation, according to HCSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

