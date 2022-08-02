Mobile road closure to impact traffic on Westover Boulevard in Albany

Read on wfxl.com
Tifton roadway closed temporarily for repairs
The City of Tifton announced that there will be a temporary road closure Tuesday into Wednesday. Officials say that Emmett Drive, between 20th and 22nd is closed for water repairs. The street is expected to reopen on Wednesday, August 3.
No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Dougherty County
No injuries were reported following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Dougherty County police responded to the 2700 block of Cutts Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting. Police say that the residents reported that a vehicle traveled west on Cutts Drive by their house and fired three shots at...
Two displaced following duplex fire on Thursday evening
Albany Fire Department crews are currently battling a blaze at a duplex in Dougherty County. Crews were dispatched to the 180 block of Lovers Lane. There were two occupants and a pet in the home at the time of the incident. There are no reported injuries but the occupants were...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19
One person has died following the motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19 yesterday. At approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 40 Albany were dispatched to U.S. 19 at Glendale Road, in Lee County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary details reveal the motorcycle was traveling south on US 19 and...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 19
A multi-vehicle accident has southbound traffic backed up on U.S. 19. The accident took place in front of the BP at Kinchafoonee Creek Road, in Lee County. No other information is available at this time. Stay connected with FOX 31 as more information is released.
Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students
The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
GSP: Driver of overturned vehicle fled the scene on foot
On yesterday, at approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 10 Americus responded to a one vehicle crash on Pryor Road near Cutts Road, in Lee County. Georgia State Patrol says, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Pryor Road when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. After...
One injured after Albany shooting on Wednesday
One man was left injured following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Albany police responded to Phoebe Main in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim told police that he was shot after leaving Legend Lounge & Bar located in the 700 Block of E Broad Ave.
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
SPLOST agreement not yet found between City of Albany and Dougherty County
SPLOST's negotiations between Dougherty county and the city of Albany are still in process despite the deadline approaching (August 12). County commissioners held a special called meeting addressing requests made from the city regarding the SPLOST split. AgendaPacket-Special Called Meeting-August 5, 2022 2.00 PM by WFXL_News on Scribd. The city...
WALB 10
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
WTVM
Loan, grant applications submitted to reopen only Cuthbert hospital
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple loan and grant applications have been submitted to reopen the one and only hospital in Randolph County. Financial trouble caused Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center to close its doors when the pandemic hit. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has played a key role in helping provide...
BOLO: Albany Police Department looking for aggravated assault suspect
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance in locating Victor Alexander Carter. The 38-year-old is wanted on the following charges:. Aggravated assault (DV) Criminal damage to property 2nd degree. Police say he stands at 5’10" and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has...
Bainbridge, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aug. 8, 2021. A date frozen in time for Albany. 9-year-old Nigel Brown’s life was tragically ripped away from his family. Nigel was killed as a result of a drive-by shooting that happened in his neighborhood. He was in bed sleeping when he was shot.
WALB 10
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A vape shop employee is searching for resources to help her heal after she experienced a traumatic experience. Cora Barrett, the 19-year-old victim who was badly beaten in a road rage incident, said her wounds go far deeper than the surface. “Like every time I close...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
