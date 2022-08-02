ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas soccer earns No. 8 Ranking USC Preseason Poll

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer earned a No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Hogs are ranked the highest among the four SEC teams featured in the poll, and all four fall within the top 20. Arkansas is set for a top 10 matchup when it faces No. 3 BYU on Sept. 8.

The Razorbacks already got their first crack at a top opponent when they split with TCU in the spring season. The Horned Frogs come in at No. 7 in the poll.

Last season, head coach Colby Hale guided the Razorbacks to their most successful season in program history, in which they won a season record 19 matches, earned their first trip to the NCAA Elite 8 and secured the team’s third straight SEC regular season title.

With the recent success, Arkansas’ program was ranked No. 13 in SoccerWire.com’s Best College Soccer Teams: Top 50 Current NCAA Women’s Programs rankings.

Arkansas opens the 2022 season on the road at Saint Louis on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The Hogs’ first home match is set for Sunday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. Season tickets can be purchased here .

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ROGERS, AR
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ARKANSAS STATE
FORT SMITH, AR
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
