Columbus, OH

Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022

Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. 2022 Ohio State Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State lands Devin Royal, is Scotty Middleton on deck?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Is lack of defensive commitments cause for concern in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class?

Patience (pa·tience) – noun: the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. Many Ohio State football fans (including myself) lack patience when it comes to their team. We might also lack empathy, understanding, realistic expectations, and/or sanity come football season, but hey, at least we’re passionate about our Buckeyes. And because OSU football is a cult-like religion in certain households, fans can become obsessed with any number of things that might factor into the team’s reputation or its success. Why does the national media hate us? Are we keeping up with the CFB Joneses? Is this the right coach?
COLUMBUS, OH
localmemphis.com

Preparing for the school sports season? Stay healthy with these tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As students head back to school, student athletes are preparing to compete again. Injuries may hold a student athlete back and it may lead them to a physical therapy office. ABC24 spoke with Kylle Colquhoun, Clinical Director of Memphis Physical Therapy, about some of the common injuries they see and how to prevent them.
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations

The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Stolen utility truck crashes into Columbus photography store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business owner is figuring out the damage after a stolen utility truck crashed through the front door early Friday. Around 4:36 a.m., an alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Midwest Photo store in the 2800 block of Silver Drive. Owner Moishe...
COLUMBUS, OH

