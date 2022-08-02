Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father

Read on www.12news.com
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man has pleaded guilty in court to partaking in a human smuggling operation that ended in the death of a 36-year-old woman from Mexico. Matthew Dylan Ramirez, 20, of Tempe has pleaded guilty to crimes committed last May in Arizona and could be sentenced to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
PHOENIX — The cost is thousands upon thousands of lives. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the country, and Arizona is a shipment hub. "We have seized drugs that were intended to supply every state in the United States," said Cheri Oz, special agent in charge at the Phoenix DEA.
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
