Red Wing Republican Eagle
Night to Unite: Neighbors meet neighbors at parties
Red Wing community members and residents filled parks, cul-de-sacs and streets celebrating the annual Night to Unite. This year several events were hosted across Red Wing. A total of 23 registered events took place in the evening, and neighbors played games and got to know each other. Night to Unite...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Wealth of skills, experience
Grow with Vicki Jo, our Ward 4 City Council candidate, Vicki Jo Lambert. The slogan translates well to Vicki’s way of life. She is a dedicated community member that is always in pursuit of growth and knowledge. She is as prone to learn from others as she is to share her own insights.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
'Deserving' local wins $3,000 educational scholarship
Bonnie Thorson – Red Wing native – recently received a $3,000 continuing education scholarship from the local Chapter P of Philanthropic Educational Organization. “She deserves it,” Jane Rutledge, PEO member and friend of Thorson, said. “She’s a good kid and her parents, Nancy and Gary Thorson are native to Red Wing.”
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
medcitybeat.com
Michael York: On 'Austin Powers,' amyloidosis & adjusting to life in Rochester
Michael York, the enduring actor whose film credits include Cabaret, The Three Musketeers, and Logan’s Run, is settling into his next act two-thousand miles away from Hollywood. Earlier this year, York and his wife of 54 years, Pat, listed their longtime home in Los Angeles and set their sights...
wnanews.com
Longtime Leader-Telegram journalist Pamela Powers dies at 59
Pamela Powers, a public relations specialist for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and former (Eau Claire) Leader-Telegram journalist, died Saturday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Boyceville. She was 59. Powers was born on July 13, 1965, in Madison, to Marlene Blaser and Richard Alan Powers. She graduated from...
visitshakopee.org
Canterbury Park Concert Series
The Canterbury Concert Series is back for 2022! Shakopee’s Canterbury Park offers an intimate outdoor venue to enjoy music from national acts across a variety of genres. Friday, August 5: Anderson East with special guest Aaron Raitiere. Tuesday, August 9: Melissa Etheridge and Rett Madison. Friday, August 12: Marc...
minnesotamonthly.com
The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery
Celebrating 150 Years with a Picnic-Style Gathering on Lakewood’s Front Lawn. WHAT: The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery. 150 years ago, before there was a Minneapolis Park Board and before. Minneapolis art museums, if you were looking for a beautiful spot to picnic, see. stunning monuments, and...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Chiropractic Clinic celebrates 45 years
Dr. Jay Greenberg opened Red Wing Chiropractic Clinic 45 years ago this month and is happy that his practice has remained a popular, drugless form of health care. “I was busy from the first day I opened in 1977 – actually I was busy before that,” Greenberg said. “Somehow people had heard that we were opening in Red Wing and were coming to me even before opening our doors.”
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Apple River stabbings: Vigil held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin. Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near...
