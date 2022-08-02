ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area law enforcement agencies invite people to celebrate National Night Out — find yours here

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — National Night Out is a campaign that helps to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve — and it’s all happening Tuesday night.

Here are the locations and times of some of the communities celebrating.

The La Crosse Police Department is hosting parties at 12 different locations throughout the community, all on Tuesday, Aug. 2, but beginning and ending at different times.

  • 16th and Mississippi from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Bluffside Park, 5-7 p.m.
  • GENA Neighborhood, 2300 Pine, 5-7 p.m.
  • Hintgen, 4141 Mormon Coulee, 5-7 p.m.
  • Manor Homes, 3500 East Ave S, 6-8 p.m.
  • Municipal Boat Harbor, 5-7 p.m.
  • Schuh/Mullen, 1305 St James St, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Seminary Park, 3400 East Ave S, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Spence Neighborhood, 21st and Weston, 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Washburn, Lincoln Middle School, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Weigent-Hogan, 700 East Ave, 5-7 p.m.
  • Woodbridge, 3460 Woodbridge Ct, 4-6:30 p.m.

The West Salem Police Department and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office are hosting their National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. at Village Park in West Salem.

The department said on a Facebook post that there will be free food, movies and games.

Vernon County’s National Night Out will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.

Its planning committee said there will be free food, giveaways, games, booths and activities for the community.

Sparta’s National Night Out will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sparta Memorial Park.

The event will have live demonstrations and events for all who attend.

The Onalaska Police Department will host its National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. at Onalaska Community Park on Quincy Street.

The department posted online that there will be live, family-friendly cover band at the event for the first time this year.

The La Crescent Police Department’s National Night Out will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Kistler Memorial Park.

There will be snacks, activities and prizes.

