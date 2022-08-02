Penn State Won’t Answer Key Questions About Its Handling of Sexual Extortion Involving Student Athletes

Read on www.statecollege.com
State College
Penn State Did Not Prove Its Legal Standing to Have Public Court Filing Sealed, Experts Say
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State did not prove it had legal standing to request the sealing of a case related to alleged sexual extortion against two of the university’s student athletes, legal experts told Spotlight PA. The school’s move was a highly unusual action that limited public access to judicial documents.
State College
Penn State Football: Lasch Building Weight Room Expansion Rounds Into Final Stage
The Penn State football Lasch Building weight room expansion is closer to being finished as the Nittany Lions sit inside of a month before their season opener on the road against Purdue on Sept. 1. The expansion, which has been ongoing for the better part of the past year, is...
State College
Pickleball debate leads to new courts
STATE COLLEGE — The great pickleball debate in Patton Township appears to be over. On Aug. 1, newly constructed courts opened at Bernel Road Park, replacing the controversial Green Hollow Park courts that are no longer open for play and will be converted to tennis courts. The Green Hollow...
State College
Flutopia Race Returns to State College
There’s nothing like live music or a familiar footrace to help bring people back outside these days. How about an event that combines both?. The Flutopia 5K has charmed local music lovers and athletes for 10 years. After a two-year in-person hiatus, the event is back, set for Saturday, Aug. 6, at Tom Tudek Memorial Park, 400 Herman Drive in State College.
State College
Michael “Mike” Joseph DiRaimo
Michael “Mike” Joseph DiRaimo, 66, of State College, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born January 11, 1956, in Erie, PA, he was the son of Frank and Yolanda DiRaimo (née Carkitto). On March 25, 1984, he married Jacqueline “Jackie” Schmidt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children—Danielle Dudas and her husband Patrick, of State College, PA, where they reside, and Michael DiRaimo Jr. and his wife Sarah Sotelo, of Hershey, PA, where they reside; his siblings Frank DiRaimo and his wife Elaine, who reside in Baltimore, MD, Tom DiRaimo and his wife Kathie, who reside in Erie, PA, Terry Seth and her husband Bob, who reside in Erie, Nancy DiRaimo, who resides in Erie, and Joseph DiRaimo and his wife Rennae, who reside in Erie; his many nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren Charlotte and Alexander Dudas, and Baby Girl Dudas due in December. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Yolanda.
State College
New Diner with a French Twist Coming to Former Baby’s Burgers Location in State College
An acclaimed chef is bringing a new diner combining American classics and French dishes to downtown State College. Chef Gillian Clark and partner Robin Smith are hoping to open Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for Egg, Beef and Bacon) in September at 131 S. Garner St., the former location of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes.
State College
As State College Nears Rollout of Short-Term Rental Licenses, Council Mulls Ordinance Revisions
After a year of working on implementation of an ordinance adopted by borough council last summer, State College is close to rolling out a licensing program this fall to regulate short-term home rentals. First, though, council is considering revisions to the ordinance to further mitigate impacts like neighborhood parking and...
State College
‘Living with Dementia’ Series Offers Practical Strategies, Support and Resources for Care Partners￼
Providing care and support to a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can often be a difficult and isolating experience. A new education series launching this fall through the Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing’s Age-Friendly Care, PA initiative will offer practical tools, realistic tips, and community resources for care partners on their caregiving journey.
State College
Construction to begin for new liberal arts building
UNIVERSITY PARK — Plans for a new Penn State College of the Liberal Arts building at University Park have been approved. The $127.7 million Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building will be “a hub of social science teaching, research and outreach activity,” located between the Ford and Mateer buildings near Fischer Road, according to the university. Trustees previously approved naming the building in honor of Welch, the longtime Liberal Arts dean who died in March.
State College
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development
Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
