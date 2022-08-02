Penn State Won’t Answer Key Questions About Its Handling of Sexual Extortion Involving Student Athletes

Michael “Mike” Joseph DiRaimo, 66, of State College, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born January 11, 1956, in Erie, PA, he was the son of Frank and Yolanda DiRaimo (née Carkitto). On March 25, 1984, he married Jacqueline “Jackie” Schmidt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children—Danielle Dudas and her husband Patrick, of State College, PA, where they reside, and Michael DiRaimo Jr. and his wife Sarah Sotelo, of Hershey, PA, where they reside; his siblings Frank DiRaimo and his wife Elaine, who reside in Baltimore, MD, Tom DiRaimo and his wife Kathie, who reside in Erie, PA, Terry Seth and her husband Bob, who reside in Erie, Nancy DiRaimo, who resides in Erie, and Joseph DiRaimo and his wife Rennae, who reside in Erie; his many nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren Charlotte and Alexander Dudas, and Baby Girl Dudas due in December. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Yolanda.

