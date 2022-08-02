Read on randolphnewsnow.com
Greensboro officer shot, suspect killed during murder warrant serving
CLEMMONS, N.C. — BREAKING UPDATE: Greensboro police said one of their officers was shot while attempting to serve a warrant Friday morning at a Clemmons gas station. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire. Police said Greensboro Police Officer M.J. Ambrosio was taken to Wake Forest Baptist...
Suspect killed, law enforcement officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a law enforcement officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located near the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road, near Interstate 40, around 8:10 a.m.
NC man killed during workplace fight, shooting identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
Man killed in shooting on Pinewood Acres Drive in Guilford County identified
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July. 36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property. Police said Boutchyard and one other person...
Randolph County: Domestic assault charges after woman was attacked, deputies say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Reports of a woman covered in blood resulted in domestic charges against man, deputies said. On July 25, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible burglary in progress on Oakland Avenue. Deputies arrived and found a woman who had suffered assault. Witnesses said she...
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Rockingham deputies search for wanted man in connection with a shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies ask for the public's help in locating a wanted man. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted person. Dequreion Dayshaun Hariston, 18, has an outstanding arrest warrant in...
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison man accused of stealing fuel from school buses, Rockingham sheriff says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses. According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School. Deputies say they have charged Gary […]
2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
What's next for The Blind Tiger after deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger welcomed concertgoers into their building Wednesday night for the first show since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning. A bouncer was charged with second-degree murder after he shot a 19-year-old outside the club. The Blind Tiger's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, told WFMY News 2's...
Two Durham teens arrested in fatal highway shooting of a 19-year-old in June
Jeremiah Dixon was shot and killed on June 14 on U.S. 15-501 North.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says
RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
