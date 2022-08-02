ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro officer shot, suspect killed during murder warrant serving

CLEMMONS, N.C. — BREAKING UPDATE: Greensboro police said one of their officers was shot while attempting to serve a warrant Friday morning at a Clemmons gas station. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire. Police said Greensboro Police Officer M.J. Ambrosio was taken to Wake Forest Baptist...
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Suspect killed, law enforcement officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a law enforcement officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located near the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road, near Interstate 40, around 8:10 a.m.
CLEMMONS, NC
CBS 17

NC man killed during workplace fight, shooting identified

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.  Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.    “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What's next for The Blind Tiger after deadly shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger welcomed concertgoers into their building Wednesday night for the first show since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning. A bouncer was charged with second-degree murder after he shot a 19-year-old outside the club. The Blind Tiger's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, told WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
RURAL HALL, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC

