wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
WWE Commentator ‘Apologized’ To Booker T This Past Monday At Raw
Booker T was back behind the “WWE Raw” commentary table this past Monday in Houston, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer got more than just the ringside experience. In 2018, matters between Booker and Corey Graves seemed to have gotten heated after Booker was removed from his broadcast position at “Raw.” Booker mentioned that Graves had something to do with it, and Graves seemingly backed that up. Booker said he would be happy to fight Graves if he ever found him on the street.
AEW Drops Hookhausen Easter Egg In Recent Graphic
AEW will be looking to shake the earth in Minnesota next week when they hold the first ever “Quake By The Lake” edition of “AEW Dynamite,” featuring a loaded card that includes two title matches. As fans wait for the show, the promotion is having a little fun with promotion, including a special surprise for fans that look hard enough at the “Quake By The Lakes” graphics.
Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status
So much has happened in the world of pro wrestling since this past May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering where Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he’s better known — has been. On the post-Double or Nothing episode of “AEW Dynamite,” MJF verbally tore into his boss, the owner and President of AEW, Tony Khan, by pointing out how the additions of former WWE talent to their roster have skyrocketed since they were first formed. He would even go as far as to say the additions to the AEW roster were “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots” before getting heated enough to yell, “Fire me, [Tony], you f—ing mark,” as his microphone was cut off.
WINC Podcast (8/2): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Triple H, Raw’s Ratings
Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Triple H’s Creative Led WWE Raw Draws Impressive Viewership. – AEW Reportedly Files Trademark For Unique New TV Series. -Backstage News On Major Changes Triple H...
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
How Many Athletes Were Signed From WWE’s SummerSlam Tryouts?
Of all the memorable moments and surprises from WWE SummerSlam weekend, one of the major takeaways came from the WWE tryouts held just before the event, involving over 50 collegiate athletes and including NBA star Dwight Howard. The former Los Angeles Laker cut a memorable promo during the tryout, referring to himself as “Sho’nuff” in a reference from the movie “The Last Dragon.” The tryouts became even more newsworthy when WWE talent Paul Heyman appeared, wishing the tryouts good luck and sitting in on their performances with Triple H.
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
Jade Cargill Comments On Comparisons To Goldberg And Chyna
Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.
Backstage News On The Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
When you have Ric Flair competing in his latest swan song – regardless if it divides opinion whether the 73-year-old should be competing or not – you know that it is going to draw, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, TN.
Ronda Rousey Pens Kind Words For Controversial Former WWE Star
Brian Kendrick may not be performing for any mainstream wrestling organizations at present due to the resurfacing of some past controversial comments, but Ronda Rousey has shared some of her own personal thoughts about the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Rousey, who was trained by Kendrick, inked some kind words to...
Booker T Confirms He Was Approached About A ‘Last Match’
After “Ric Flair’s Last Match” took place at Starrcast V this past weekend, some have wondered whether such retirement matches could become a fixture of the annual Starrcast convention. Yesterday, on the latest episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T disclosed that this was in fact the case.
WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot
WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Dumpster Match Tribute On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club turned back the clock on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode, paying homage to an iconic moment from the February 2, 1998 “WWE Raw” episode. On that fateful night 24 years ago, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) would lock Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) & Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) inside a giant dumpster and push it off the stage, sending it crashing to the arena floor. The ‘holy s–t’ moment planted the seeds for the first-ever Dumpster Match at WrestleMania XIV, which the babyfaces won to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles Titles. The very next night, however, the Outlaws would regain the titles in a steel cage match, joining D-Generation X in the process.
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
Becky Lynch Hints At WWE’s ‘New Era’ Bringing Back Banned Terms
WWE has undergone many transformations over the last few decades, and with Vince McMahon officially handing over the reins to new management, top female star Becky Lynch has hinted that the company will bring back previously banned terms. “Maybe we get to bring some words back,” foreshadowed Lynch to ESPN...
CM Punk Feels ‘Solidarity’ With WWE Star Who Recently Walked Out
CM Punk had a memorable exit from WWE, walking out of the company ahead of a 2014 episode of “WWE Raw,” and the AEW World Champion understandably feels a kinship with a current WWE star who also walked out on “Raw,” albeit more than eight years later.
WWE Reportedly Eases Policy On Several Forbidden Terms
While WWE’s talented roster of pro wrestlers will still be referred to as “Superstars” going forward, the new regime led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H is reportedly open to the idea of talents using the terms “wrestler” and “wrestling” on air.
Will Ospreay Wants AEW Star To Leave NJPW
After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW. “Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”
Update On WWE NXT Star Santos Escobar
The leader of the “NXT” stable Legado de Fantasma, Santos Escobar has made his return to “NXT 2.0” tonight. During tonight’s show, Escobar cost Tony D and Stacks them a Tag Team Championship match against The Creed Brothers. While the referee was distracted, Electra Lopez...
