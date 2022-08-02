Mom of 'Baby Garnet' extradited to Michigan to face murder charge 25 years later

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Related
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman stole dead mom's ID, spent $12,000 with credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is facing identity theft charges after her brother turned over evidence showing she made illegal use of a credit card when she ran one under her deceased mom's name. The 34-year-old woman from South Boardman, south of Kalkaska, also used her dead...
fox2detroit.com
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
fox2detroit.com
Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard could have prevented at least one Oxford High School shooting death, attorney Ven Johnson said. Johnson said Wednesday he filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of victims. Read more Oxford...
fox2detroit.com
Florida woman driving golf cart on I-95 arrested for DUI, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called out to I-95 North at mile marker 167 in Brevard County – about six miles away...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan severe weather downs trees and leaves 25K without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Power outages, downed trees, and flooded highways: Hello severe weather. In one of the busiest rounds of severe weather to sweep through Southeast Michigan this summer, tens of thousands lost power in Metro Detroit as heavy storms prompted flooding on area highways. As of Thursday morning,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State addresses voting result delay from Primary night
FOX 2 - Primary election night included some long waits in Wayne County and in various spots around the state. FOX 2 is told no tabulator modems were used, so it was not a case of outdated technology - and that 65 of Michigan's 83 counties were ordered to phase out those modems. The Wayne County Clerk's Office says it has been transparent with the phasing out of its modems and the impact it would have on reporting those results.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer expects 'ugliness' of GOP Primary to extend to Nov. election race
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed up before a packed house at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit Wednesday night. "So we know there’s gonna be a stark choice in 97 days, not that I’m counting," Whitmer quipped. One day after Tudor Dixon clinched the...
fox2detroit.com
Division among Michigan Republicans could threaten efforts to win state's top races
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - There's a sharp division among Michigan Republicans but, now that Tudor Dixon has been elected as the nominee for Governor, will they be able to unite to win the top races?. On Wednesday, Republicans celebrated nominating the first female GOP candidate in the state's history....
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather rolling through Southeast Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Storms that have been building in Michigan and west of the state are pushing in, leading to a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that were issued throughout most of Metro Detroit Wednesday evening. At this point there is no active thunderstorm warnings but the window for active...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
fox2detroit.com
Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported
FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
fox2detroit.com
More rain possible Thursday as muggy conditions held in check by lower temperatures
(FOX 2) - Storms are over, but plenty of puddles and some standing water remain. Officially we picked up .48 inches of rain at Metro Airport with radar estimated rainfall totals over 2 inches in spots. We'll get less rain today, but as scattered storms redevelop this afternoon they'll move...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Heat advisory Wednesday as temperatures soar to 90s, with heat indices near 100
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're turning the heat back up this afternoon as temps soar into the low 90s with humidity on the rise. The end result is a heat index near 100 which will prompt a heat advisory for most of SE Michigan. We'll get out the door dry...
fox2detroit.com
Heat index near 100 Wednesday with temps in 90s
Metro Detroit will be under a heat advisory Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 90s, and it will feel like 100 outside.
Comments / 0