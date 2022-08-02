How and Where to Get a Monkeypox Vaccine in North Texas

Read on www.nbcdfw.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Tarrant County for 2022
The first positive human case of West Nile virus for this season has been confirmed in Tarrant County, the public health department says. Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the first positive mosquito pool in May. TCPH is not releasing details about the person in order to protect their identity. However,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Plan Addresses Racial and Class Inequities
A plan unveiled at Dallas City Hall Wednesday calls for a major transformation of city government operations and spending in an effort to reverse the impact of racial bias in many neighborhoods. Casey Thomas, city council member and a former Dallas NAACP President, was an original supporter of the plan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kia and Hyundai Thefts Blamed on Social Media ‘Challenge'
A series of crimes connected to a viral social media trend has reached North Texas. Across the nation, police departments are seeing an increase in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and they blame a social media challenge called “Kia Boyz.” In some cases, it shows people using a USB charger cord to steal vehicles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Furniture Delivery Driver Shot, Killed in Fort Worth
A furniture delivery driver was shot and killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say. Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when he was shot during a carjacking of the company truck. Police arrived...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Still Looking to Hire More Teachers Before School Begins
With 12 days left until the entire district returns, the Dallas Independent School District still needs to fill roughly 230 teaching positions. Labor shortages have hit every industry and education is no different. School districts across the country have been rocked by two and a half years of pandemic living and learning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Construction of 235-Acre Retail, Business Development Approved in Mesquite
Mesquite has approved a 235-acre development creating approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and about 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space. City officials anticipate breaking ground on the development in early 2024. "Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity to work in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Family Seeks Answers After Police Draw Weapons, Detain Teen Mistaken for Reported Suspect
An Arlington family wants answers after police drew their weapons on a teenage boy, mistaking him for a possible suspect. Rykaeem Morris, 16, said he returned home on Monday afternoon and was about to go swimming. He was steps outside of his home. “Right before I could even head to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Award Six Arlington Students $10,000 Scholarships
On Friday the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced the six Richard Greene Scholars selected to receive $10,000 scholarships and represent each Arlington ISD high school in an internship program beginning their senior year. The Richard Greene Scholars Program, named after the former Arlington mayor, was established in 1997 as a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Announces Finalists for New Police Chief
There are now five finalists in the selection process for Denton's new Chief of Police, the City of Denton announced Tuesday. City Manager Sara Hensley announced the five finalists for the position Tuesday afternoon:. Darren Steele, Assistant Police Chief, Irving, Texas. Elvia Williams, Police Chief (ret.), Richton Park, Illinois. Darren...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Richardson Mayor, Husband Sentenced in Federal Conspiracy, Bribery Case
A former Richardson mayor and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges. Laura Jordan (Maczka), 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, who were convicted last summer on multiple conspiracy, bribery and tax fraud charges, were each sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Seriously Thought I Was Going to Die': Artist Shot While Jogging Shares Progress, Gratitude
A Dallas artist shot while jogging is sharing his experience publicly for the first time. Friday will mark three weeks since Antonio “Tony” Lechuga suffered two bullet wounds. He’s been hospitalized ever since. Speaking from his bed at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Lechuga was short of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three Firefighters Injured in Hood County Fire
Three Hood County volunteer firefighters were injured after a fire started Wednesday, officials confirm to NBC 5. The first firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body, including his arms and face. He was flown to Parkland Health Burn Unit in Dallas. His condition is unknown at this time. Two others were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and are both recovering.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes
At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cresson Firefighter Released From Hospital After Suffering Burns in Hood County Wildfire
As flames quickly took hold of hundreds of acres in Tolar, on the west side of Hood County, the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department answered a call for help. “Myself and Dakota got on the truck and we head down there. We were going to try and go help put it out,” said Isom Williams.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wise County Fire Prompted Evacuations After Flames From Vehicle Ignited Grass Fire
Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say. First responders were first called out for the vehicle fire at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie Boutique Sells Clothes and Confidence
The Confidence Shoppe opened its brick-and-mortar store in downtown Waxahachie last year with a mission. "What we sell is confidence," Confidence Shoppe Founder Trudy Hankins said. The store carries a wide range of sizes from small to 3X; unusual for a boutique. "When I would go shopping with my daughters,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Charged With Murder After Motorcyclist Shot Along Texas 199
A man is under arrest and facing a murder charge after Azle Police say he fatally shot a motorcycle rider on Sunday afternoon. On July 31, Azle police officers and Azle firefighters were called to a crash and possible shots fired on the 1400 block of State Highway 199. When...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
