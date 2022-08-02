MnDOT to hold open houses for Highway 4 project between Sherburn, St. James

Read on www.keyc.com
Related
KEYC
North Mankato splash pad now open
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The splash pad in North Mankato is now open. The city invites the community to use the Splash Pad and share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash. The Splash Pad is made possible by a generous donation from the...
KEYC
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United...
KEYC
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and west bound lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont were removed yesterday. This project, which began on May 9, updated items such as the guard rails, improving drainage, and updating lighting at various interchanges. Over the next few days, motorists should expect...
KEYC
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 6 hours ago. With school year around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding parents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations. Updated: 3 hours ago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
KEYC
Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash. Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nelson and his Big Boned...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version
Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on...
KEYC
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County
The Vikings signed guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal this offseason, reuniting the eight-year veteran with former college teammate Adam Thielen. Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version. A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area ahead of a cold front Saturday. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. Updated: 24 hours ago. This project,...
KEYC
77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location. Updated: 8...
KEYC
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
KEYC
Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State University, Mankato alumni and competitive BBQ Champion returns to Mankato for the city’s annual RibFest. Pat Nelson, owner of Big Boned BBQ, was on campus to talk BBQ,, provide limited samples of his award-winning meats, and distribute the popular Maverick Meal Deals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
KEYC
Brad Finstad prepares for special election
On Wednesday morning, the annual event was highlighted with a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen. Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for...
KEYC
Five bicyclists injured after being hit by car near Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street south of Mapleton around 7:40 Friday morning. Authorities say 30 year old Jenna...
KEYC
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
KEYC
Power still off at Spencer, IA mobile home park after no ruling made in court hearing
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A hearing took place in northwest Iowa to determine if a mobile home park wrongfully had its power shut off and whether electricity there should be restored. Power has been off at a mobile home in Spencer, Iowa for several weeks now. The power was turned...
KEYC
Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. More than 800 women heard from a panel of speakers focusing on supporting early childhood. The event included lunch, door prizes and a powerful discussion.
KEYC
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. With school year around...
KEYC
Mankato mayoral candidates prepare for primary election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marked one week until Election Day for area primary and special elections. Voters in several states will be narrowing down their candidates for the November election, and that includes the Mankato mayoral election. The incumbent is Najwa Massad. First winning the seat in 2018, this...
Comments / 0