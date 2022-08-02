ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The actor who tried to audition for 'SNL' in a viral TikTok video says backlash has caused 'serious emotional distress'

By Connor Perrett
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhfyO_0h2Dst0v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwdCi_0h2Dst0v00
Jake Novak posted a June 16 video where he sang about why he should join "Saturday Night Live."

Screenshot via TikTok

  • Actor Jake Novak went viral in June after posting a TikTok as an audition for "Saturday Night Live."
  • The video featured Novak singing reasons why he should join the show and was dubbed "cringe."
  • Novak told Vulture about how the blowback has impacted him.

Jake Novak, the actor, comedian, and content creator who went viral for his very public and musical attempt to audition for "Saturday Night Live" said in an interview the backlash to his video caused "serious emotional distress."

"There's even been some scares in terms of the kinds of messages that people in my life have received that seemed to indicate that some harm might have been done to me," he said in an interview with Vulture published Tuesday .

"It's prompted the start of investigations about who these people are that are sending these kinds of messages," he told the outlet. "So it has gone very far, and much to my continual surprise, it seems to just keep going."

Novak reached TikTok notoriety when he in June posted a video to TikTok pitching himself to "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels as a cast member for the show's upcoming season. The video, which features Novak singing to Michaels about the reasons he should be selected to join the show, has been viewed more than 4 million times.

"What I really wanted it to do was just be an introduction to me, and hopefully encourage them, if they enjoyed what they saw, to look at the other videos that were on my profile," said Novak, who prior to the video posted weekly comedic songs on TikTok.

In the over a minute long video, Novak calls himself a "rappin-rhymin' hammy nerd" and compares himself to "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and former "SNL" cast member Andy Samberg.

Novak now has more than 320,000 followers on the platform . The video in June was almost immediately ridiculed by TikTok users who deemed the video "cringe" and mocked it.

"I guess people just didn't think it was that funny, which is fair. Not everybody has to think everything's funny," Novak told Vulture. While many of the reactions poked fun at Novak, other responses were more serious, he said.

Novak's 'cringey' video sparked wave of taunts and harassment

@whoisjakenovak Hey @Saturday Night Live - SNL I hear you have some openings next season sooo… 🙋🏻‍♂️ #snl #saturdaynightlive #actor #comedian #rapper #singer #comedysong #audition #casting #lornemichaels #katemckinnon #petedavidson #broadway #30rock #studio8H ♬ original sound - Jake Novak

Novak said a friend told him people were unearthing his past social-media posts and sharing them. His personal website became "flooded" with unusually high traffic and his email inbox became full of "really nasty emails," the report said.

He received emails from people who pretended to be Lorne Michaels, messages that called him "horrible," and "at least" one email that called for him to take his own life.

"It just sort of evolved into just a hate inbox, so I've taken that off my site," he said, according to Vulture.

He told the outlet he'd tried to steer clear of much of the TikTok reaction to the video because friends have told him it's "really nasty and twisted" and even turned "conspiratorial" since he hasn't posted on the platform making the video.

Novak works as a performer at Disneyland and said he hadn't had any "negative" encounters working there since the viral video, but he told Vulture he'd noticed a "few more cameras" recording him and snapping photos while he performs.

"Now I look at everyone with a phone as I'm singing and doing my job, and I'm just not sure what they are going to do with that," he said. "And ultimately, I do not have control over that."

Novak is one in a string of viral celebrities who have spoken out about the detriments of accidental online fame. Late last year, Robert McCoy wrote an essay for Slate that detailed the perils of having a video inadvertently go viral. McCoy said he had his life picked apart by online sleuths after he was dubbed "couch guy" for a video that showed him appearing to look unenthused when his long-distance girlfriend visited him.


Read the entire interview at Vulture .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Actor#Viral Video#Emotional Distress
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’

Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Insider

Insider

517K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy