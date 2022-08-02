WATCH: Grandmother Rescued From Kentucky Floods By Good Samaritan and Airlifted To Safety

Read on outsider.com
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
PHOTOS: South Hill firefighters dispatched to Kentucky for flood clean up
As flooding continues to impact communities throughout Kentucky, South Hill Volunteer firefighters have been deployed to Hazard, Ky. to assist emergency crews with clean up.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
WTVQ
UPDATE: “Stable progess” being made as flood relief efforts continue in eastern Kentucky
UPDATE (8/5/22) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky saying the death toll remains 37. According to the governor, wellness checks are going to be underway all day Friday. State leaders and emergency officials are concerned about storms impacting the area Friday.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm
New footage has emerged showing the devastation in eastern Kentucky after unprecedented flooding. Last week,… The post Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm appeared first on Outsider.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
WBUR
Whitesburg, Kentucky, begins cleanup from devastating floods
Whitesburg is one of several cities in Kentucky wrecked by severe flooding. Now, residents begin the long road of recovery and cleanup. Katie Myers of the Ohio Valley Resource reports.
wchstv.com
Beshear: At least two people still missing in Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who have been reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, all of which are in Breathitt County.
fox40jackson.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
WTOP
Md. restaurant owner cooks meals for those affected by Kentucky floods
Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time. “Just seeing the destruction, I just wanted to reach out and help,” Calkins said. He...
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
Joe Biden to Visit Kentucky in Aftermath of State’s Historic Flooding
On Monday, Joe Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky to visit people affected by the recent, catastrophic flooding and to survey recovery efforts. According to reports from the White House on Friday, Biden will visit Kentucky with first lady Jill Biden. He will meet with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear. The President will also visit a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) state disaster recovery center. In July, Biden declared the historic flooding in Kentucky a national disaster and ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding that devastated the area on July 26.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Chris Stapleton pitches in to help after historic KY flooding
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton helped community members in Eastern Kentucky after at least 37 people died in historic flooding that devastated the region.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
wymt.com
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County. Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.
