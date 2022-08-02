ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WATCH: Grandmother Rescued From Kentucky Floods By Good Samaritan and Airlifted To Safety

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
fox40jackson.com

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard

Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
HAZARD, KY
WTOP

Md. restaurant owner cooks meals for those affected by Kentucky floods

Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time. “Just seeing the destruction, I just wanted to reach out and help,” Calkins said. He...
OLNEY, MD
Outsider.com

Joe Biden to Visit Kentucky in Aftermath of State’s Historic Flooding

On Monday, Joe Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky to visit people affected by the recent, catastrophic flooding and to survey recovery efforts. According to reports from the White House on Friday, Biden will visit Kentucky with first lady Jill Biden. He will meet with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear. The President will also visit a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) state disaster recovery center. In July, Biden declared the historic flooding in Kentucky a national disaster and ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding that devastated the area on July 26.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

