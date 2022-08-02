WATCH: Grandmother Rescued From Kentucky Floods By Good Samaritan and Airlifted To Safety

On Monday, Joe Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky to visit people affected by the recent, catastrophic flooding and to survey recovery efforts. According to reports from the White House on Friday, Biden will visit Kentucky with first lady Jill Biden. He will meet with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear. The President will also visit a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) state disaster recovery center. In July, Biden declared the historic flooding in Kentucky a national disaster and ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding that devastated the area on July 26.

