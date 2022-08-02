Chief says 'historic' pay raise means a 'shift in morale' for SPD officers

Read on fox28media.com
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
WTGS
Search for new Savannah police chief will draw from community feedback
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah will soon launch a public engagement process to help with its search for a new police chief, according to a press release. As part of the process, the city will lead focus groups and surveys to gauge community input on the role.
WTGS
Bank of America gifts Union Mission with $95,000 grant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bank of America awarded the City of Savannah’s Union Mission emergency housing programs with a $95,000 grant. Union Mission President Michael Traynor said the funds will support their 90-day transitional housing and job assistance programs. “We're able to use these funds across all of...
WTGS
Chatham Co. police use speed enforcement cameras to ensure safety on first day of school
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Kids in the Savannah-Chatham County School District returned to the classroom on Wednesday, and police officials said the introduction of speed enforcement cameras helped maintain public safety on the first day. Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Dept. said last year they...
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
CBS 46
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
WTGS
11 defendants in Savannah indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eleven defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a press release. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal,...
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns
The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
WTGS
Starland District's newest 'Peace Savannah' mural honors victims of gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Starland District is known for its artwork, but the latest addition doubles as activism. Artist Kyle Holbrook unveiled his 12' x 5’ mural on Wednesday which honors victims of gun violence. In a statement, Holbrook said he lost 46 friends to gun violence....
wtoc.com
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
Woman swindled out of $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam: Deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies say the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from a party she believed came from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that […]
yourislandnews.com
Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
