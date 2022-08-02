Transit union backs Danielle Cohen Higgins, Juan Carlos Bermudez for Miami-Dade Commission

Read on floridapolitics.com
Related
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
Florida’s airport workers are hit hard by soaring costs. ‘Many of us are working multiple jobs.’
Ground workers at four large Florida airports say they are increasingly unable to meet their personal living expenses despite a growing demand for their services from airlines, service companies, retailers and other employers, according to a survey released Wednesday by a major labor union. Among them is Medjhie Bissainthe, a 42-year-old contract worker for Southwest Airlines who handles ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
tornadopix.com
A Miami-Dade woman describes a nightmare condition after hiring a contractor to build a backyard swimming pool
MIAMI-DADE County, Florida. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly,” she said, “I would not wish this to my worst enemy.”. Hernandez said she hired and paid...
Click10.com
Senate candidate Val Demings visits Haitian community leaders in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Senate candidate Val Demings wants to take Marco Rubio’s seat, and she’s got some tough new TV ads that are airing in heavy rotation in South Florida. On Monday, she brought her campaign to North Miami. She spoke with various members of the...
Click10.com
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder
A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Residents & Leaders Demand Help With Affordable Housing Crisis
Miami-Dade residents and leaders calling on politicians to help solve the affordable housing crisis. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats says Miami is the epicenter of the emergency with rents increasing over 30-percent in the past year alone. She says something has to give, or the county won't be able to recruit qualified teachers because they simply can't afford to work in or near the schools they serve.The County has started the Building Blocks program bringing an additional $13- million-dollars into an emergency rental fund for eligible residents.
Black Residents Say Miami’s Plan to Relocate Homeless Targets Their Community
Black residents of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach are speaking out against the city’s approved plan to build tiny homes for the homeless and relocate them to predominantly Black towns. The pilot program was approved by Miami city commissioners to combat homelessness, CBS News reports. Tiny homes were built...
WSVN-TV
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
NBC Miami
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TaxBuzz
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
islandernews.com
Over 600M county residents with suspended drivers license could get a lifeline in reinstating driving privileges
A Miami-Dade County task force designed to help drivers whose licenses were suspended due to non DUI or reckless driving arrests or citations has developed a plan to have their driving privilege reinstated. The recommendations from the Miami-Dade County Driver Licenses Suspension Task Force were approved by the County Commission...
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Realtors® 20 Under 40 Awards Recognizes Young Realtors® Making a Difference
MIAMI — The MIAMI Association of Realtors® (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Young Professionals Network (MIAMI YPN) are proud to announce the 2022 class of 20 MIAMI YPN Realtors® under the age of 40 who are demonstrating excellence in their careers, leadership and community involvement. These Realtors® embody the professionalism, customer service and commitment MIAMI Realtors® have had for more than 100 years in the Miami real estate community.
Comments / 1