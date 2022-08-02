Missing Lansing teen found safe

UPDATE: (4:52 p.m.) — Lansing police tell 6 News Sincere Portee has been found safe.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Sincere Portee is 15-years-old, 5-foot-2, and weighs about 100 pounds, officials said.

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

He was last seen on July 28 on East Edgewood Blvd at 6 p.m.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

