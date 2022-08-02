ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What happened to my partner?’ Robbery suspects appear in court after third partner shot and killed

SPOKANE, Wash.- We are learning new details about a robbery and shootout that led to one man’s death in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The incident started, according to newly filed court documents, as a robbery at the Oxford Suites on Indiana Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to the documents, Christopher Gooch, Christopher Jones, and Dominic Shears drove a van to the hotel and entered with masks and at least one gun.
Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
Kootenai Co Sheriff asking for donations for deputy paralyzed from stroke after having baby

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend. 35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, todder found safe in Spokane Valley

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
Spirit Lake woman convicted of physically and mentally abusing young girl

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child. The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane

The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...

