KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend. 35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO