Fort Wayne City Council approves ‘very good’ fuel contracts

WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
WANE-TV
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
WANE-TV
Commissioners seek funding for new jail; amount unclear
The Allen County Commissioners will be going before the county council to seek funding for the jail, estimated to cost between $300 to $350 million. There is an urgency there as they prepare to meet with federal judge Damon R. Leichty for a second status hearing on Aug. 25 to show him they have a long term plan to correct human rights violations in the existing downtown jail.
WOWO News
Decatur slaughterhouse clears key hurdle
DECATUR, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Decatur City Council has removed a roadblock for a planned $25 million slaughterhouse that will be located inside a former ice cream manufacturing plant in the Adams County city and create about 200 jobs. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance that bans slaughterhouses within city limits.
wfft.com
Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
WANE-TV
Power outages in city of Defiance, Ohio
DEFIEANCE, Ohio (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, power is out all through the city of Defiance. The post asked people to treat all nonfunctional stoplights as four-way stops. It is unknown when power will be restored.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Director of Intergovernmental Affairs selected for Harvard program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Fort Wayne, Stephanie Crandall, attended an intensive program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Crandall spent three weeks on campus with 70 elected and appointed officials from around the world to...
WANE-TV
Large police presence in northeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several police and tactical officers were spotted in a northeast Fort Wayne neighbhood Friday afternoon. WANE 15 learned around 4:15 p.m. that officers were along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road. It’s not clear why. Dispatchers would only tell WANE 15...
WANE-TV
NACS new superintendent looks ahead to the school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Northwest Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Wayne Barker just took the district’s top job July 1. It was a return to the district for him. He was hired in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School where he taught and coached for five years.
WANE-TV
Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
WANE-TV
What’s the Allen County Jail worth?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
13abc.com
ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
wboi.org
New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters
On July 18, Dr. Thomas Gutwein was named Allen County's new health commissioner. Dr. Gutwein earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana University and graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 1990. He has worked as the director of emergency medicine at Parkview since July 1993, and also serves as president of Professional Emergency Physicians P.C.
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
