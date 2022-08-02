ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne City Council approves ‘very good’ fuel contracts

By Jamie Duffy, Ethan Dahlen
WANE-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Fort Wayne, IN
Cars
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WIBC.com

Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Commissioners seek funding for new jail; amount unclear

The Allen County Commissioners will be going before the county council to seek funding for the jail, estimated to cost between $300 to $350 million. There is an urgency there as they prepare to meet with federal judge Damon R. Leichty for a second status hearing on Aug. 25 to show him they have a long term plan to correct human rights violations in the existing downtown jail.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Decatur slaughterhouse clears key hurdle

DECATUR, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Decatur City Council has removed a roadblock for a planned $25 million slaughterhouse that will be located inside a former ice cream manufacturing plant in the Adams County city and create about 200 jobs. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance that bans slaughterhouses within city limits.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Ag Plus Inc#Lassus Bros#Oil Inc
WANE-TV

Power outages in city of Defiance, Ohio

DEFIEANCE, Ohio (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, power is out all through the city of Defiance. The post asked people to treat all nonfunctional stoplights as four-way stops. It is unknown when power will be restored.
DEFIANCE, OH
WANE-TV

Large police presence in northeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several police and tactical officers were spotted in a northeast Fort Wayne neighbhood Friday afternoon. WANE 15 learned around 4:15 p.m. that officers were along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road. It’s not clear why. Dispatchers would only tell WANE 15...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE-TV

NACS new superintendent looks ahead to the school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Northwest Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Wayne Barker just took the district’s top job July 1. It was a return to the district for him. He was hired in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School where he taught and coached for five years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What’s the Allen County Jail worth?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
13abc.com

ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wboi.org

New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters

On July 18, Dr. Thomas Gutwein was named Allen County's new health commissioner. Dr. Gutwein earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana University and graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 1990. He has worked as the director of emergency medicine at Parkview since July 1993, and also serves as president of Professional Emergency Physicians P.C.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy