Barger Does Not Support Ballot Measure Giving Board of Supervisors Authority To Remove a Sheriff for Cause

America’s Got Talent returns to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for another season of live taping. See NBC’s hit show live and join host Terry Crews and celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in the live studio audience. America’s Got Talent is a celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO