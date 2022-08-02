Barger Does Not Support Ballot Measure Giving Board of Supervisors Authority To Remove a Sheriff for Cause

Read on www.coloradoboulevard.net
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel: Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway
The Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in conjunction with the City of San Gabriel, will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies at Smith Park on Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The County of Los Angeles Public Health will be onsite and offering a COVID-19...
coloradoboulevard.net
Sierra Madre Police Investigate Local Business
SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On August 3, 2022, at about 12:30 pm, detectives with the Sierra Madre Police Department conducted an investigation of a business at 18 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., in response to several complaints of suspected illegal conduct. By News Desk. SMPD, along with the Pasadena Vice...
coloradoboulevard.net
America’s Got Talent Free Tickets in Pasadena
America’s Got Talent returns to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for another season of live taping. See NBC’s hit show live and join host Terry Crews and celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in the live studio audience. America’s Got Talent is a celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.
Comments / 0