Salem, OH

Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Salem man being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for domestic violence.

On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler’s attorney’s request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.

Hyler was charged with domestic violence against a woman July 10 before disappearing. Police considered him dangerous during the search.

Prosecutors ask for life sentence for local doctor

He was found July 23 at the East 3rd Street home of that woman who told police Hyler was not at her home.

Upon his arrest, he purposefully injured himself in the back of the cruiser so he could go to the hospital instead of jail, the police reported. The injury was not serious.

She was charged with obstructing justice for lying to police

XavierXavier
2d ago

manipulating the courts like he did his victims, he had enough clarity to run and hide . And was well aware of his surroundings when he injured himself, hope he gets his wish and they give him labotamy referring him permanently incoherent

