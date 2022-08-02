Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO