Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
News Channel Nebraska
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
klkntv.com
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair.
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
knopnews2.com
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
klkntv.com
York County officials say childcare crisis is taking over Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after a study released showed alarming research on a childcare shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood...
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
