Atchafalaya Basin Bridge safety improvements underway, increased speeding fines in effect

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say all lanes are open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay, as of 2:15 p.m., Thursday (August 4) afternoon. The left lane was temporarily blocked due to a crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Though the left lane is now open,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Interstate reopened along I-10 East at Grosse Tete, but congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a traffic incident along I-10 East before LA77/Grosse Tete has been cleared. As a result of the incident, this portion of I-10 East was temporarily closed, but as of 4:30 p.m. it has been reopened. Despite this, congestion remains severe. Drivers may...
Homeowners express their frustration with the Homewood Detention Pond Project
LCG's plan to build a series of detention ponds along bayou Vermilion in the Milton area is not going as smoothly as homeowners intended.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Crash along I-12 East at LA 63 now cleared, all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 East just past LA 63 has been cleared and all lanes are open as of 10 p.m. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and had the right lane blocked for over an hour. But now, area...
brproud.com
Search is on for vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake. Killian PD says the public should be on the lookout for a “Maroon Mazda with substantial front end damage.”
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Civil Deputy dead after vehicle left road and sank in pond
The body of Felton J. Olivier, 78, a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Civil Division was recovered from the submerged vehicle in New Iberia.
wbrz.com
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
DOTD maintenance specialist clocks in for the last time after 67 years of employment
Ronald Babin, 86, was trailed by News 10's Danielle Johnson for his last day on the job as a DOTD Maintenance Specialist.
Comments / 1