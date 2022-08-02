‘Girls’ Just Wanna Have Funds! Lena Dunham’s Net Worth and How She Made It

For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.

