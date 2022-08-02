‘Girls’ Just Wanna Have Funds! Lena Dunham’s Net Worth and How She Made It

Read on parade.com
Related
23 Interesting Facts About "Matilda" That Will Make You Want To Watch The Movie All Over Again
There's nothing like a good book and even greater facts!
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
Everybody Hates Chris is making a TV comeback, with the recent big news that it's jumping to streaming. After much speculation, original series creator and narrator Chris Rock is now on board for the Everybody Still Hates Chris reimagining. Rock hadn’t said much about the adult animated series until now. He hopped on social media with a simple two-word response after joining the reinterpretation of the beloved family comedy.
From 'Annie Hall' to 'Book Club', We've Rounded Up Diane Keaton’s 20 Best Roles
For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.
WATCH: Jane Fonda Teams With Jimmy Fallon for Hilarious 'Coastal Grandma' Skit
There's a major trend taking over social media—"coastal grandmother" aesthetic. Now, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Fallon are getting in on the trend with a brilliant skit for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The clip, modeled after retro music videos, features Fallon (and his voluminous hair) breaking out his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Needs Money When You’ve Got BDE? Pete Davidson, That’s Who!
Pete Davidson has made a professional name for himself on the standup circuit as well as for his eight seasons on Saturday Night Live. However, he may be even more well known for his high profile romances with some of the biggest and hottest celebrities. This has left many wondering—what is it that they see in the comedian?
The Ultimate Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon Winner! All About Kevin Bacon’s Wife Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick is a star in her own right, having landed her first acting role at the age of 16. However, she is also actor Kevin Bacon’s wife. Bacon is famously the star of Footloose and Wild Things among other things. Sedgwick and Bacon have been together since the '80s and are one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples.
Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo is getting brutally honest about some changes she would make to the writing on Grey's Anatomy. The 52-year-old actress, who is not only a star but an executive producer of the series, recently criticized the way in which the long-running ABC drama has historically tackled current social issues.
Diane Keaton Sips a 'Real Drink' and Spills Details on Why She Has Dated So Many of Her Co-Stars
Diane Keaton is sitting in the rooftop bar of one Rome’s most exclusive hotels. She is offered a glass of water but wrinkles her nose. “I think we’ll have a real drink,” says the 76-year-old Oscar-winner before two glasses of Lillet, a French aperitif, arrive at the table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandra Bullock's Love Life Hasn’t Always Been a Romantic Comedy! Inside the Oscar Winner's Dating History
Sandra Bullock has made a name for herself in Hollywood based around her likability. The queen of romantic comedies gives the impression of being approachable while still being attractive. However, her love life has not always been the stuff of movies!. Sandra Bullock’s dating history is filled with a wide...
Chris Rock Reveals Whether He Is Ready to Forgive Will Smith
Chris Rock doesn't seem to be in a rush to smooth things over with Will Smith. After Smith, 53, issued his second public apology to Rock in a lengthy YouTube video shared on Friday, July 29, where he once again addressed the notorious slap incident at the 2022 Oscars. After the new video, many wondered whether Rock, 57, was finally ready to bury the hatchet.
Parade
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0