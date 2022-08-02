SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather

DURANT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated July 18, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Holmes County and the adjacent counties of Attala, Carroll, Humphreys, Leflore, Madison and Yazoo.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Mississippi with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said Guzman. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Durant, Miss., at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4. The center will be at Durant Missionary Baptist Church (16455 N. Jackson St.) and will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The center will close on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the DLOC to answer questions about the disaster

loan program and help individuals complete their applications. All visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerServive@sba.gov .

Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster . Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is September 30, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 1, 2023.

