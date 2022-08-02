Suspect charged after University City double shooting

Read on www.kmov.com
KMOV
Two wounded in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and another victim were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A second victim later showed up at a hospital.
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning, a source told 5 On Your Side. The victim's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex, according to a source.
KMOV
1 dead after shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Thursday, police said. The man, 57, got shot in the neck and was not conscious or breathing when police arrived, who found him inside an apartment building. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. The homicide division is investigating. He was later identified as Royce Cole, of North City.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
Man charged after 2 shot, 1 killed in University City
A man faces several felony charges in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
Man killed, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting
One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
KMOV
Double shooting in Baden neighborhood leaves at least 1 dead
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and at least one of them died after an incident at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened in the Baden neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the head and the other in the back. Police did not specify which one died of their injuries, but the homicide unit was requested.
kttn.com
Missouri man who robbed two cell phone stores at gunpoint sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who robbed two cell phone stores in 2019 to 16 years and eight months in prison. Deangelo Winston, 43, of Jennings, has also become notorious in local jails for misconduct, attacking inmates and guards, making improvised weapons, throwing urine and feces, and damaging property, according to court testimony during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
KMOV
University City teen helps rescue 5-year-old trapped in floodwaters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A video taken from the second floor of an apartment building in University City shows a 15-year-old, John Trotter, trudging through floodwaters. “The quick thing was to go save the kid because I didn’t want the kid to get hurt,” said Trotter. It was...
Arrest made in University City homicide investigation
One person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
Vehicle wanted in teen’s hit-and-run death in St. Louis
Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes Friday in St. Louis City.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man arrested for stolen truck
(Hillsboro) This past weekend, a stolen pick-up truck was recovered and an arrest was made in the case by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was stolen late Friday night from the Dollar General Store in Otto, and the arrest was made a short time later.
tncontentexchange.com
Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station. Dimari Chapple, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
Off-duty police officer arrested after Belleville shooting Sunday night injures 3
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said three people were hurt in a fight that escalated to a shooting Sunday morning in Belleville, and police say the suspected shooter was an off-duty Illinois police officer. The Belleville Police Department is investigating what happened near Main Street at about 2 a.m. that...
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with three armed robberies, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges accusing him of three armed robberies or attempted robberies of St. Louis County businesses and the discharge of a firearm during one of the incidents. Matthew Sabir, 37, from Wentzville, was indicted July 27 in U.S. District Court in St....
kttn.com
Man who escaped a Missouri jail sentenced to 15 years in prison
U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who escaped the St. Ann, Mo. jail last year to 15 years in prison. Walter J. Wilson Jr., 39, was convicted by a federal jury in March of an escape charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police ask for help identifying Central West End robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect. Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they […]
