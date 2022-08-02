Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr
By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense. In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Turner thriving as pass-catcher, blocking remains work in progress
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders' rookie Cole Turner has been a bright spot through the first week-plus of training camp. The 6-foot-6 tight end has been a frequent target of new quarterback Carson Wentz, as the two have formed a strong connection -- one that dates all the way back to OTAs and minicamp. Turner was part of Wentz's Los Angeles get-together earlier this summer, too. With both Logan Thomas and John Bates injured, Turner has taken first-team reps and made the most of them.
Dolphins sign Sterling Hofrichter
The Dolphins made a swap at punter on Friday. The team announced the signing of Sterling Hofrichter. Tommy Heatherly was waived to create room for Hofrichter on the 90-man roster. Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 and he averaged 42.5 yards per kick during his rookie...
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
Browns sign Lavert Hill
Cornerback Lavert Hill is headed to Cleveland. The Browns announced Hill’s signing on Friday. Cornerback Reggie Robinson II was waived in a corresponding move. Hill played at Michigan before going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs and spent most of that year on their practice squad. He’s also had practice squad stints with the Eagles, Cardinals, and 49ers without making any regular season appearances.
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd round of training camp
The Eagles have now made it through six training camp practices and have made it to their second players day off. So it’s time for another stock watch. The last stock watch came after three practices. In that one, the stock up players were Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Chachere, Mac McCain III and Miles Sanders. The stock down players were K’Von Wallace, Devon Allen, Carson Strong, Zach Pascal and Milton Williams.
Giants claim Nate Meadors off waivers
The Giants claimed safety Nate Meadors off waivers Thursday. It comes one day after the Browns waived Meadors to make room for the signing of receiver Daylen Baldwin. Giants rookie safety Dane Belton broke his collarbone on Monday, leaving the team shorthanded at the position. Belton, a fourth-round choice, is expected to miss at least the preseason.
Jimmy Johnson responds to Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?”. Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years...
