In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss planting berries in the yard. What is the best way to plant berries in your yard? They also discuss other yard care during Monsoon. All this moisture has prompted pretty weeds, should you get rid of them? How should you care for hail-damaged trees and plants? Also, learn if this is a good time to trim shrubs and roses.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO