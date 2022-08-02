Read on www.signalsaz.com
Related
SignalsAZ
Cast11 Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
It has been a big week for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. From coverage on the heavy monsoons to discussions on P.T.S.D., planting your landscape for maximum privacy, and coverage of everything quad cities, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out everything happening this...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for August 5, 6, & 7
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
SignalsAZ
MyDrive Podcast – Prescott Area Weekly Update, August 3rd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the NAZ Wranglers’ amazing season, new apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, monsoon updates, what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Chamber Community Excellence Awards
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Community Excellence Awards Banquet. The Chamber celebrated 48 years of serving the business community in “team” style by “Playing Together, Winning Together.” Tables were decorated by various local businesses and congratulations to Pierce Property Management for their winning decorations showcasing hockey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Launches September 16th
The Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is a three-day, annual event showcasing all things adventure and outdoors. “Where Adventure Comes Together,” the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit includes exhibitors, vendors, how-to clinics, and events from all genres for outdoor enthusiasts. >>Get outdoors this September 16-18 at the Findlay Toyota Center...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Library Offers After School Activities
Chino Valley schools are back in session and the Chino Valley Library is offering some fun options for kids in the afternoons. The Chino Valley Public Library is holding several activities throughout the week for kids including a Pet Partners Read With Me Program, Chess Group, Origami, movies, science events, and more! Plus the library offers free access to computers (both regular internet computers and Kids’ educational programs without internet access) and Wi-Fi.
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations Lieutenant Nancy Roberts of PVPD
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.During her 16 ½ year tenure with the department, Roberts has served as a patrol officer, lead patrol officer and sergeant, general instructor subject matter expert, SWAT negotiator and negotiations sergeant, crime prevention officer, field training officer, and Honor Guard member for 12 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Trumpet Vine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Trumpet Vine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Large clusters of reddish flowers create a dramatic show all season long....
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
SignalsAZ
August 4th Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Thursday, August 4th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Overnight storms are moving out of the state this morning and lingering cloud coverage are likely to delay the start of storm formation. Monsoon storms are still expected to form early afternoon forming first over the high terrain with the best coverage and most activity for thunderstorms over northern Yavapai County into Western and Northern Coconino County.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Planting Berries in the Yard: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss planting berries in the yard. What is the best way to plant berries in your yard? They also discuss other yard care during Monsoon. All this moisture has prompted pretty weeds, should you get rid of them? How should you care for hail-damaged trees and plants? Also, learn if this is a good time to trim shrubs and roses.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
xpopress.com
Prescott Gem & Mineral Show & Sale 2022
Prescott Gem and Mineral Club Gem & Mineral Show & Sale. Guests are welcome to browse over 65 vendors selling slabs, stones, cabs, beads, tools, and finished jewelry. Demonstrations on geode cutting, gold panning, polishing cabochons, and child-friendly demonstrations. Daily raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Free parking.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Seeks Applications for Council Vacancy
In an earlier release, Councilwoman Jessica Hall announced her resignation from Prescott City Council effective July 25, 2022. At their Voting Meeting on July 26 Prescott City Council voted to accept applications to fill the vacancy through November 2023. Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to appointment.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Public Works to Begin Micro Seal on Stoneridge Drive
Prescott Valley Public Works will continue its 2022 $1.8 million street micro seal project on StoneRidge Drive on Friday, August 5. The work will take place from 2nd Street to Old Black Canyon Highway, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Southwest Slurry Seal is the contractor for the project. They...
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Patio Into a Paradise
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares how to turn your patio into a paradise. Learn which plants do well in containers in full sun. See which plants are low maintenance year-round outdoor potted plants. Find the winter hardy container plants and which flowering plants are best in large pots.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0