ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Cast11 Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

It has been a big week for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. From coverage on the heavy monsoons to discussions on P.T.S.D., planting your landscape for maximum privacy, and coverage of everything quad cities, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out everything happening this...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for August 5, 6, & 7

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

MyDrive Podcast – Prescott Area Weekly Update, August 3rd, 2022

Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the NAZ Wranglers’ amazing season, new apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, monsoon updates, what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Chamber Community Excellence Awards

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Community Excellence Awards Banquet. The Chamber celebrated 48 years of serving the business community in “team” style by “Playing Together, Winning Together.” Tables were decorated by various local businesses and congratulations to Pierce Property Management for their winning decorations showcasing hockey.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Prescott, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Launches September 16th

The Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is a three-day, annual event showcasing all things adventure and outdoors. “Where Adventure Comes Together,” the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit includes exhibitors, vendors, how-to clinics, and events from all genres for outdoor enthusiasts. >>Get outdoors this September 16-18 at the Findlay Toyota Center...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Library Offers After School Activities

Chino Valley schools are back in session and the Chino Valley Library is offering some fun options for kids in the afternoons. The Chino Valley Public Library is holding several activities throughout the week for kids including a Pet Partners Read With Me Program, Chess Group, Origami, movies, science events, and more! Plus the library offers free access to computers (both regular internet computers and Kids’ educational programs without internet access) and Wi-Fi.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Congratulations Lieutenant Nancy Roberts of PVPD

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.During her 16 ½ year tenure with the department, Roberts has served as a patrol officer, lead patrol officer and sergeant, general instructor subject matter expert, SWAT negotiator and negotiations sergeant, crime prevention officer, field training officer, and Honor Guard member for 12 years.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Riddle
SignalsAZ

Trumpet Vine: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Trumpet Vine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Large clusters of reddish flowers create a dramatic show all season long....
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 4th Monsoon Forecast

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Thursday, August 4th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Overnight storms are moving out of the state this morning and lingering cloud coverage are likely to delay the start of storm formation. Monsoon storms are still expected to form early afternoon forming first over the high terrain with the best coverage and most activity for thunderstorms over northern Yavapai County into Western and Northern Coconino County.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SignalsAZ

Planting Berries in the Yard: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss planting berries in the yard. What is the best way to plant berries in your yard? They also discuss other yard care during Monsoon. All this moisture has prompted pretty weeds, should you get rid of them? How should you care for hail-damaged trees and plants? Also, learn if this is a good time to trim shrubs and roses.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
xpopress.com

Prescott Gem & Mineral Show & Sale 2022

Prescott Gem and Mineral Club Gem & Mineral Show & Sale. Guests are welcome to browse over 65 vendors selling slabs, stones, cabs, beads, tools, and finished jewelry. Demonstrations on geode cutting, gold panning, polishing cabochons, and child-friendly demonstrations. Daily raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Free parking.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott City Council Seeks Applications for Council Vacancy

In an earlier release, Councilwoman Jessica Hall announced her resignation from Prescott City Council effective July 25, 2022. At their Voting Meeting on July 26 Prescott City Council voted to accept applications to fill the vacancy through November 2023. Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to appointment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Turn Your Patio Into a Paradise

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares how to turn your patio into a paradise. Learn which plants do well in containers in full sun. See which plants are low maintenance year-round outdoor potted plants. Find the winter hardy container plants and which flowering plants are best in large pots.
PRESCOTT, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy