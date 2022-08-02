LISTEN: Sheryl Crow Puts ‘Really Fun Summer Vibe’ on Post Malone Cover

Read on outsider.com
‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans React To Willie Robertson’s New Look
For all of you Duck Dynasty fans, you all have seen Willie Robertson over the years and just know how the guy looks. Would you believe he’s totally changed that look? Yes! Some fans who are reacting think Willie might be going through a midlife crisis. We have an updated look in a picture from Robertson for you to check out. Oh, yeah, he’s got some food, too, yet while it’s getting attention, it’s not as much as Willie’s new do. So, you check it out, and then we’ll get to some fan reaction below.
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows
America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe ‘Stuns’ Fans With New Pic Taken at His Hometown
Recently, American Pickers host Mike Wolfe returned home to Leclaire, Iowa, and he’s sharing some sweet photos with us. As you can tell. Wolfe is diving around in a cool 1934 Ford. That’s what Mike is telling us in the caption while letting us get a look at the car. It might make some antique car fans want to hop in there for a ride. It is understandable because there probably are not that many of these Ford types still around for people to pick up. If there is one thing Mike Wolfe knows how to do, then it’s “picking” after all. Check out the photos below that he posted on Twitter on Thursday. Fans were happy in their replies. Words like beautiful and fantastic were filling up Mike’s comments section.
Carrie Underwood Celebrates Decade of Performing ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro
Country music songstress Carrie Underwood is ready to mark one decade as the face and voice of Sunday Night Football. Like all football fans know, the eight-time Grammy winner opens each weekly game with her tune Waiting All Day For Sunday Night, an honor held by Faith Hill until 2012. And she’s proud to carry the tradition into another year.
‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Posts Sweet Moment With Brandi Passante Behind the Scenes
When people can get a chance to see Storage Wars stars Dan Dotson and Brandi Passante together, then it’s worth celebrating. Dotson and Passante were together for a behind-the-scenes video that he filmed. As you may know, Dan and his wife, Laura Dotson, are very busy with the show and their own business. Well, let’s see what Dan is sharing with his fans on Twitter.
Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals
Luke Bryan is finding himself on the injured list right now as his wife Caroline… The post Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals appeared first on Outsider.
‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselback Returns, Social Media Instantly Sounds Off
On Wednesday (August 3rd) Elisabeth Hasselback made her return to “The View” almost a decade after her firing. And social instantly sounds off about her appearance on the TV talk show. According to Entertainment Weekly, the latest episode of “The View” began when panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced...
‘Home Improvement’: See ‘Tool Time Girl’ Actress Debbe Dunning at 56
Debbe Dunning became the “Tool Time girl” when Pamela Anderson left the hit ABC sitcom Home Improvement due to scheduling conflicts with hit show Baywatch. Home Improvement, starring Tim Allen, originally cast Debbe Dunning in a small role in the second season. However, she then auditioned for the role of Heidi Keppert, Tim and Al’s (Richard Karn) new assistant on their fictional show Tool Time.
‘Good Morning America’ Star Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment During Off-Camera Segment
While getting the chance to watch GOOD Morning America live comes with a lot of luck and right timing, recently audience members gasped when comedian Tom Kelly made a comment that caused the entire room to stop. For anyone who watched a few tapings of GMA, the entire show’s light-hearted nature includes gracefully juggling hot topics like politics and celebrities. Dating back to 1975, the show continues to air after 44 seasons. Although receiving positive feedback, Kelly’s time on the show might be numbered.
Keanu Reeves’ Surprising TV History Before ‘The Devil in the White City’
The TV time of Keanu Reeves is definitely overshadowed by all of the movies that he’s starred in throughout his illustrious career. Yet we will be seeing him again on the small screen in The Devil in the White City, which is being done by Hulu. There are a couple of big names connected with the miniseries in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio as executive producers. But we’re talking about his TV career here. You’d be surprised to see how much work he has done in the medium.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Has Fans Going Nuts Over New Dancing Video
Good Morning America host Michael Strahan posted a video of him dancing to Instagram on Friday—and fans are responding. “Shimmying my way to the weekend…” the former New York Giants star wrote in his caption of the video, where Strahan gyrates to a Wiz Khalifa song. “Which means we’re one day closer to a new episode of #100KPyramid. 9/8c on Sunday.”
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Previews Upcoming Episode in New Post: PHOTO
Well, it’s that time of the week again for a new American Pickers episode with… The post ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Previews Upcoming Episode in New Post: PHOTO appeared first on Outsider.
On This Day: ‘American Bandstand’ Hosted by Dick Clark Makes National Debut in 1957
American Bandstand hosted by Dick Clark made its national debut on this day, August 5, 1957. The landmark program started off as a gamble. The show started as a local Philadelphia hit called Bandstand. It had ran since 1952, and since 1956, it had been fronted by an ambitious young host named Dick Clark.
Nashville Mainstay Emily Nenni Announces Normaltown Records Debut with New Single ‘On the Ranch’
If you’ve frequented Robert’s Western World or Santa’s Pub in Nashville, you’ve probably heard Emily Nenni live. She’s been a mainstay at both venues for years. If you haven’t heard of her but love country music, you’re going to want to check her out. Today, Nenni announced her label debut with a brand-new single. “On the Ranch” is our first look at her upcoming Normaltown/ New West Records release and the project’s title track. Check it out below.
Review: ‘Something Borrowed, Something New’ Is a Fitting Tribute to a Living Legend
John Anderson released his self-titled debut album in 1980. Since then, he has consistently released… The post Review: ‘Something Borrowed, Something New’ Is a Fitting Tribute to a Living Legend appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Go on First Date Night Since Welcoming Baby Tex
When you have a baby, life gets a little crazy. Look no further than Luke… The post Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Go on First Date Night Since Welcoming Baby Tex appeared first on Outsider.
Blake Shelton to Perform Special Veteran’s Day Show at Coachella Crossroads
Blake Shelton is on his way to Coachella. It’s the community that shares the name of the festival. He’s not headlining the April festival, he’ll perform at Coachella Crossroads. He’ll pay his respects to our veterans in the newly announced performance on Veteran’s Day in November. Check out the announcement.
