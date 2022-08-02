Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- New Holland 250

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
