Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Click2Houston.com
Two city of Houston departments tied to William-Paul Thomas’ bribery scheme
When William-Paul Thomas, a former city employee in the Mayor’s Office, took money in exchange for breaking the rules, he necessarily involved at least two other City of Houston departments. The Houston Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for carrying out the certificate of occupancy inspections.
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state’s efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Mayor's top aide resigns after allegedly helping businesses operate despite unmet COVID requirements
As details emerge in William-Paul Turner's corruption charge, a Houston official who looks into city employee matters is now stepping in.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million at Texas port
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A pair of recent inspections netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry in Texas. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred July 21 at the Veterans International Bridge, when a male...
Click2Houston.com
William-Paul Thomas, a top aide to Houston Mayor, pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in federal case, officials say
HOUSTON – A top aide to Mayor Sylvester Turner submitted a letter announcing his retirement just weeks after being charged and pleading guilty to conspiracy in a federal case. William-Paul Thomas served as director of council relations and was often seen at the Mayor’s side or standing behind him...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Click2Houston.com
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying...
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Click2Houston.com
40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast, Coast Guard says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard detained four Mexican fishermen illegally fishing off the southern Texas coast Tuesday. Cost Guard personnel seized 40 sharks in their possession and transferred the men to border enforcement agents for processing. The men had been fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages, recruitment and retention issues
FORT BEND COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages, retention and recruitment. Back in April, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office had 48 vacant positions. In August, that number tripled. “I’m down over 120 in my office right now and it’s because...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer, also president of little league group, accused of misappropriation of funds
HOUSTON - According to the lawsuit, HPD Officer Maria Butron has been president of Heights-Norhill Little League for nearly five years. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Butron and her husband from touching money belonging to the little league. In the lawsuit, Butron is accused of failing...
