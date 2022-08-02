ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says

By Allison Bruhl
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Funding come from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The governor’s Tuesday announcement said the first $85 million installment was allocated earlier this year .

Insurance Commissioner gives update on canceled policies

“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” said Gov. Edwards. “Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”

Edwards said mitigation work can include projects such as residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.

HMGP funding by parish:

  • Ascension Parish ($6,484,211)
  • Assumption Parish ($4,431,799)
  • East Baton Rouge ($10,172,611)
  • East Feliciana ($3,356,538)
  • Iberia Parish ($3,162,169)
  • Iberville Parish ($3,174,882)
  • Jefferson Parish ($39,592,798)
  • Lafourche Parish ($50,823,164)
  • Livingston Parish ($10,617,022)
  • Orleans Parish ($23,909,855)
  • Plaquemines Parish ($7,993,255)
  • Pointe Coupee Parish ($3,178,197)
  • St. Bernard Parish ($4,524,164)
  • St. Charles Parish ($14,084,084)
  • St. Helena Parish ($4,834,925)
  • St. James Parish ($8,241,681)
  • St. John the Baptist Parish ($16,310,786)
  • St. Martin Parish ($3,049,816)
  • St. Mary Parish ($3,888,066)
  • St. Tammany Parish ($10,263,324)
  • Tangipahoa Parish ($15,251,562)
  • Terrebonne Parish ($80,722,215)
  • Washington Parish ($3,983,847)
  • West Baton Rouge Parish ($3,553,800)
  • West Feliciana Parish ($2,392,728)

Note from the governor: Funding listed above includes $85 million previously announced

brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
