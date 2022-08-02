25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Funding come from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The governor’s Tuesday announcement said the first $85 million installment was allocated earlier this year .

“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” said Gov. Edwards. “Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”

Edwards said mitigation work can include projects such as residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.

HMGP funding by parish:

Ascension Parish ($6,484,211)

Assumption Parish ($4,431,799)

East Baton Rouge ($10,172,611)

East Feliciana ($3,356,538)

Iberia Parish ($3,162,169)

Iberville Parish ($3,174,882)

Jefferson Parish ($39,592,798)

Lafourche Parish ($50,823,164)

Livingston Parish ($10,617,022)

Orleans Parish ($23,909,855)

Plaquemines Parish ($7,993,255)

Pointe Coupee Parish ($3,178,197)

St. Bernard Parish ($4,524,164)

St. Charles Parish ($14,084,084)

St. Helena Parish ($4,834,925)

St. James Parish ($8,241,681)

St. John the Baptist Parish ($16,310,786)

St. Martin Parish ($3,049,816)

St. Mary Parish ($3,888,066)

St. Tammany Parish ($10,263,324)

Tangipahoa Parish ($15,251,562)

Terrebonne Parish ($80,722,215)

Washington Parish ($3,983,847)

West Baton Rouge Parish ($3,553,800)

West Feliciana Parish ($2,392,728)

Note from the governor: Funding listed above includes $85 million previously announced

