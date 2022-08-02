Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
Crumbl Cookies poised to open third Jacksonville store Friday in Oakleaf neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a report done by a sister station) Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening Friday of its third Jacksonville bakery and ice cream shop.. The gourmet cookie shop will open at 8 a.m. at 9526 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite B-6 next...
News4Jax.com
Restaurant Report: Burritos and subs were off the menu in this week’s restaurant closures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Burritos and subs were off the menu after roach sightings at two local restaurants. The Subway on North Main Street at Eastport Road had a roach problem for several days. The first report said the inspector found over 30 dead and live roaches in the kitchen...
New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
Last chance to enter the North Florida King of the Beach tournament
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Mason's Voice is hosting its annual North Florida King of the Beach fishing tournament. The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
First Coast News
This is how it looks inside Jacksonville's Regency Square Mall now 😢
Andrew Mayorga shot these photos inside Regency Square Mall. He wanted to see if the rumors were true.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Blue Angels returning to Jacksonville at the NAS Jax Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!. The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville. There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. "At the NAS Jax Air...
He heard conditions were bad inside Regency Square Mall, he checked, this is what he saw 😢
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
residentnews.net
The Way We Were: Deanna and Mike Lissner
Deanna and Mike Lissner are a Jacksonville couple who believe strongly in giving back from the bounty they’ve been blessed with. For decades, they’ve been devoting their time, talent, and treasure to their beloved Jewish community and beyond. They’ve gone from being high school sweethearts to 62 years married. They’ve brought forth children and grandchildren, instilling in them this lesson: “We need to give to others because we’re very fortunate in our lives,” Deanna said.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
New bus terminal on the Eastside will shorten commute for Jacksonville students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks. A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school. The Student Transportation of America bus...
JSO: Police activity closes all lanes of Beach Boulevard at N I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Beach Boulevard under N I-295 closed due to police activity in the area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Arbors at Orange Park Apartments sell for $56 million
The 270-unit Arbors at Orange Park Apartments at 198 Arora Blvd. sold July 27 for $56 million. Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah, through BMF V FL Arbors Orange Park LLC bought the property from PAC 198 Arora LP of Draper, Utah. The property is west of Blanding Boulevard and...
Better Together to offer Parents’ Night Out Friday in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families in crisis and preventing the need for foster care, is hosting a Parents’ Night Out event on Friday, Aug. 5 in Jacksonville. The program offers parents, grandparents and other caregivers access to a couple of hours of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
Starbucks in Jacksonville on San Jose Boulevard & Ricky Drive is closed, workers striking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Starbucks located at 11441 San Jose Boulevard at the corner of Ricky Drive is closed all day Monday as employees protest outside. The store's staff is protesting to demand that Starbucks recognize their union, Hannah Craville, a shift manager at the store, said. The store...
First Coast News
