ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Salad#Restaurant Chains#Hummus#Food Drink#Cava Group#The Brooklyn Station
residentnews.net

The Way We Were: Deanna and Mike Lissner

Deanna and Mike Lissner are a Jacksonville couple who believe strongly in giving back from the bounty they’ve been blessed with. For decades, they’ve been devoting their time, talent, and treasure to their beloved Jewish community and beyond. They’ve gone from being high school sweethearts to 62 years married. They’ve brought forth children and grandchildren, instilling in them this lesson: “We need to give to others because we’re very fortunate in our lives,” Deanna said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move

Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Arbors at Orange Park Apartments sell for $56 million

The 270-unit Arbors at Orange Park Apartments at 198 Arora Blvd. sold July 27 for $56 million. Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah, through BMF V FL Arbors Orange Park LLC bought the property from PAC 198 Arora LP of Draper, Utah. The property is west of Blanding Boulevard and...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools

VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy