On Your Side: Viewer election questions, political texts and a down ballot machine

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social Media
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
ksmu.org
Burlison wins Republican primary for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat
Missouri state Senator Eric Burlison defeated seven opponents in a contentious race to win the Republican primary for Missouri's seventh Congressional district seat. That's the district representing southwest Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives—including Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Bolivar. Burlison, who describes himself as one of the "most conservative" lawmakers in Jefferson City, supports many of the same federal policies as former president Donald Trump.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
KYTV
Gov. Parson spends Election Day in Springfield talking about tax cuts, teacher pay and childcare
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent part of Tuesday’s Election Day in Springfield giving a “State of the State” speech in front of about 500 people in an event sponsored by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Held at the newly-named Great Southern Bank...
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
ozarkradionews.com
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic Council OK’s rezone for Kirkwood Estates
28 acre property set for commercial use, medium-density development. The building train in Republic gained even more momentum July 26, when Republic City Council voted to rezone 28.88 acres on the south side of U.S. Highway 60 from agriculture and general commercial to Kirkwood Estates Planned Development District. The property,...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
KYTV
Study ranks Missouri at the bottom for its early education system; Arkansas at the top
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to WalletHub, Missouri ranked third worst in early education systems in America. Arkansas ranked No. 1. In Missouri, pre-K enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website says this drop hurt educational progress, prompting them to look into the numbers.
Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools superintendent shares ‘State of the Schools’ report
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools superintendent shared her ‘State of the Schools’ report Thursday morning. The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at Ozarks Technical Community College. Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan addressed some significant changes for the school year. The district will screen students...
Springfield woman pleads guilty to abducting 3 boys
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years. Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were […]
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
KYTV
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
KYTV
Springfield awarded $17.5 million grant for workforce training partnerships
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store. Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
KYTV
Shell Knob, Mo. business employees react to propane facility leak Wednesday
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -The Dollar General store in Shell Knob reopened after closing early Wednesday for a propane leak nearby. Fire crews arrived at the Titan Propane/AmeriGas facility around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a propane leak. Dollar General Manager Brandy Bradford was working Wednesday night as she...
