Athens, GA

AADM Encourages Community Input on ACC Marijuana Ordinance

By WUGA
wuga.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
accesswdun.com

Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County

Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
WINDER, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners pass marijuana ordinance, abortion rights resolution

With controversial votes concerning marijuana regulation, reproductive rights, and changes to Prince Avenue, Tuesday’s five and half hour session of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission was a marathon, beginning with nearly two hours of public comment. After the public comment period, commissioners got to work on a lengthy...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include A-CC Commission decision on pot proposal

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners passed last night an ordinance that imposes a $35 fine for marijuana possession. Commissioner Ovita Thornton was a no vote on the proposal. Commissioners also signed off on a second bond issue for construction of a new arena for the Classic Center. There is an afternoon meeting...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commission to vote on marijuana ordinance

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote tonight on a new marijuana ordinance for the county. Martin Matheny has more. Under the proposed ordinance, the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be just one dollar. At an agenda-setting meeting last month, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker addressed concerns that the new law would lead to more crime.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Summer Reading Series Continues with ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz

Our summer reading series continues with a set of recommendations from ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz. Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to served as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She now reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalizing Marijuana#Aadm#Commission
Red and Black

Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick

On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
wuga.org

Wastewater Shows Higher COVID Caseload than Reported

The level of coronavirus infections remains high around the nation and Athens is no exception. The city is still under a high transmission level, designated by the Centers for Disease Control. University of Georgia researcher Erin Lipp is a professor of environmental health science in the College of Public Health. For more than two years, she and her team have been studying the levels of the virus in wastewater.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co

There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: COVID-19 Data from Wastewater

Self-testing for COVID is great, but it can yield an incomplete picture of COVID’s spread in the community. More data can come from our wastewater, according to a researcher who has been testing for years. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens

City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
ATHENS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rezone for large shopping center postponed

The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Both the staff of the Oconee County Planning...
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options

The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

