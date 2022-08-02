AADM Encourages Community Input on ACC Marijuana Ordinance

Read on www.wuga.org
Related
Athens-Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana to $1 fine
ATLANTA — Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt a new ordinance that hopes to decriminalize marijuana in the county. As part of this new ordinance, the penalty for possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce will be a citation and a $1 fine. It passed...
accesswdun.com
Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County
Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
wuga.org
Commissioners pass marijuana ordinance, abortion rights resolution
With controversial votes concerning marijuana regulation, reproductive rights, and changes to Prince Avenue, Tuesday’s five and half hour session of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission was a marathon, beginning with nearly two hours of public comment. After the public comment period, commissioners got to work on a lengthy...
Local briefs include A-CC Commission decision on pot proposal
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners passed last night an ordinance that imposes a $35 fine for marijuana possession. Commissioner Ovita Thornton was a no vote on the proposal. Commissioners also signed off on a second bond issue for construction of a new arena for the Classic Center. There is an afternoon meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Jefferson City, Oconee County schools score high on statewide tests
The results from the spring testing session for the Georgia Milestones have been released with Oconee County and Jefferson City School systems generally placing at the top in the greater Athens area. Clarke County schools were the lowest in the area and below the state average. Clarke County Schools did...
wuga.org
ACC Commission to vote on marijuana ordinance
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote tonight on a new marijuana ordinance for the county. Martin Matheny has more. Under the proposed ordinance, the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be just one dollar. At an agenda-setting meeting last month, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker addressed concerns that the new law would lead to more crime.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Summer Reading Series Continues with ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz
Our summer reading series continues with a set of recommendations from ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz. Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to served as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She now reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick
On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
Gwinnett commissioners pass redevelopment plan for Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Place Mall is a step closer to getting torn down and completely revitalized. County leaders know that people have been hearing promises about the mall for a while now. This time, they say that the county owns much of the property and that leadership is more committed.
ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues
There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
CCSD reports Milestone Test results
The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuga.org
Wastewater Shows Higher COVID Caseload than Reported
The level of coronavirus infections remains high around the nation and Athens is no exception. The city is still under a high transmission level, designated by the Centers for Disease Control. University of Georgia researcher Erin Lipp is a professor of environmental health science in the College of Public Health. For more than two years, she and her team have been studying the levels of the virus in wastewater.
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: COVID-19 Data from Wastewater
Self-testing for COVID is great, but it can yield an incomplete picture of COVID’s spread in the community. More data can come from our wastewater, according to a researcher who has been testing for years. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013....
Monroe Local News
Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New COVID-19 vending machines in Rockdale, Newton counties
CONYERS — The Department of Public Health has placed two new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton counties. The kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are located at:
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
Oconee Enterprise
Rezone for large shopping center postponed
The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Both the staff of the Oconee County Planning...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
Comments / 2