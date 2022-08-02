TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County’s communication system is in dire need of an upgrade, according to Judge Don Kirkpatrick. “We’re looking at about a $10 million project to help the citizens and our first responders for our citizens of Van Zandt County,” says Kirkpatrick. “So while you have the funds lets go ahead and use this money on something we were going to have to have anyhow.”

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO