Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking Into A Home With A Hatchet

Read on www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Arrest One Teen, Looking for Two More Suspects in Recent String of Vehicle Thefts
A 14-year-old boy is in custody while the Sheboygan Police Department searches for two more people believed to be involved in a recent string of vehicle thefts. While a patrol, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 2:20 yesterday morning (August 4th) but the vehicle sped off.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas. Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun
Police said the 16-year-old suspect was carrying a 9mm handgun when arrested, equipped with a red dot laser sight, an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
seehafernews.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser
Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
Incident involving fake guns shut down Erb Park Pool
Erb Park Pool was closed for the day on August 4 after three juveniles carried in fake BB guns into the pool.
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
Police: 13-year-old Manitowoc boy arrested for armed robbery
A 13-year-old Manitowoc boy is accused of multiple armed robberies. Police said a gun was found on his person when he was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Youth In Custody Following Multiple Robberies In The City
A 13-year-old Manitowoc male is in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing two northside businesses. Detective Sergeant Mike Stone says that on Monday afternoon, police responded to the report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 700 block of North 11th Street. The suspect entered the business...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 2 & 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 2 & Wednesday, August 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking a Woman Out for a Walk
An Appleton man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman out for a walk. 54-year-old Steven Huss has been charged with Robbery with Use of Force, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. The 22-year-old victim told reporters that she had gone out to blow off some steam in an alley...
101 WIXX
Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
101 WIXX
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
Comments / 0