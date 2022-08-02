ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Primary election will likely decide nearly half of Arizona’s legislative seats

By KEVIN STONE
KTAR.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election

PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Neal Carter
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor of Arizona

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will represent the Democratic Party in the general election for governor of Arizona. Early results had Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, at around 75% of the vote in the first release of Tuesday’s primary election. “I want to thank the voters of Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo

Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Election State#Senate#House#Arizona Highground#Ktar News
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees

Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy