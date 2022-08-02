Carroll's Matthew Burgess is back and 'feeling like a million bucks'

Read on www.kulr8.com
KULR8
Butte Miners finish storybook season as state champions--but best is yet to come for Mining City baseball
BUTTE, Mont. -- Sixty-nine years. That's how long it's been since a Legion Baseball team from Butte got to hold the trophy as state champions. "When we won state, that was a moment I'll never forget," said first baseman Aidan Lee. "It's something super crazy." "[Winning the state title] is...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
montanasports.com
Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees
HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
KULR8
Clover Fire creates smoke plume, but air pollution comes from elsewhere
BUTTE, Mont. -- The trend of clear skies in Southwest Montana cities like Butte and Dillon is starting to sour, as more and more wildfires are reported and air quality begins to degrade. But the fires that are closest to these cities, like the Clover Fire in Madison County, may not be to blame.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
