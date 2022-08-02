Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
beckershospitalreview.com
Tracking monkeypox: Where the US outbreak stands, where it may be headed
More than 7,000 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in the U.S., and as the outbreak continues to grow, health experts are cautioning that, if not contained, the virus may begin spreading among the broader population. The current outbreak has mostly been concentrated among men who have sex with men...
beckershospitalreview.com
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 recent findings on long COVID-19
Here are two recent studies on long COVID-19 in children and adults:. 1. One in eight patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands collected data on 76,422 people from March 2020 to August 2021. "This finding shows that post-Covid-19 condition is an urgent problem with a mounting human toll," researchers wrote.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists updates drug diversion guidelines
In response to the opioid epidemic spanning the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists revised its guidelines on preventing the diversion of controlled substances Aug. 2. The guidelines were last updated in 2016 — the same year that had the highest record of deaths from opioid overdoses compared to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates
Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients
Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid monkeypox vaccine scramble, FDA weighs dividing doses
After the White House declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses, according to The Hill. An FDA spokesperson told The Hill the considered strategy is because it is...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 cardiovascular risk factors projected to soar by 2060: ACC
The prevalence of four cardiovascular risk factors are projected to spike in Americans by 2060, a study published Aug. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found. Researchers pulled population projection data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report for 2025 to 2060 and combined the counts...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why US may be in for a severe flu season
Countries in the Southern Hemisphere are experiencing a severe flu season, which may be a harbinger of what's to come for the U.S. this fall, NBC News reported Aug. 4. Health experts often look to the Southern Hemisphere's flu season, which typically runs from April to September, as a predictor for the Northern Hemisphere's upcoming flu season.
beckershospitalreview.com
Failed trials shift future of Alzheimer's treatments
Drugs exclusively focused on treating plaque buildup in the brain aren't the answer for Alzheimer's patients, forcing drugmakers to reroute their research, NBC News reported Aug. 2. Recent research developments indicate a plethora of factors affect the disease — not just amyloid plaque buildup. "It doesn't seem that there's...
beckershospitalreview.com
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Aug. 4 declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the outbreak. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far. "I want to make an announcement today that...
beckershospitalreview.com
70 deaths blamed on US transplant system
A Senate committee found 70 people died and 249 developed diseases between 2008 and 2015 from organs they received in transplants after an investigation revealed deficiencies in the nation's transplant system, The Washington Post reported Aug. 3. The report, released Aug. 3, reviewed 100,000 documents from the United Network of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals that see the most Black patients are paid less than other hospitals, report finds
How American hospitals are paid for care is structurally designed to reimburse less for care provided to Black patients, according to a new study from physician researchers at UCLA, Princeton, Johns Hopkins and Harvard. The study, released Aug. 3 and shared with Becker's, used Medicare and American Hospital Association data...
beckershospitalreview.com
67% of nurses plan to leave position within 3 years, survey of 9,000 nurses finds
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found 67 percent of nurses plan to leave their current nursing position within three years, according to their survey of 9,355 nurses in October. Their findings were published Aug. 2 in Critical Care Nurse. AACN researchers conducted an online survey in October that received...
beckershospitalreview.com
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
beckershospitalreview.com
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health leverages patient data to develop diagnostic AI products
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with health tech startup Dandelion Health to develop AI products that can aid medical decisions, improve diagnostics and drug development. Dandelion Health will make the health systems clinical patient data available to AI developers in healthcare to improve patient care via AI, according...
beckershospitalreview.com
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data
Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
