ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Mysterious Potential SpaceX Junk Crash Lands In Australia

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APcj2_0h2DhfwK00 ABC News Australia

Space junk is a massive problem for astronomers and engineers to mitigate, as it can cause collision risks for satellites, space stations, and rockets. Usually, it poses no threat to people still on the planet because most pieces disintegrate in the atmosphere upon falling back to Earth. Still, there are exceptions, as three large chunks of what was likely a SpaceX launch vehicle landed on a farm in Australia can prove.

A report from ABC News Australia shows a farmer in New South Wales, Australia, standing next to a 9-foot-tall piece of what may be space junk. Locals reportedly heard a large boom and saw falling debris July 9, but given how remote the area was, the farmer only discovered the chunk of debris on July 30. Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist, interviewed by ABC , believes it could be the pieces of the first stage of the Crew Dragon launch from last year, and he explains further in his own video that the rocket was a cataloged object that was proven to be flying over New South Wales on July 9, when the debris was seen initially falling to Earth. SpaceX and New South Wales police have not yet confirmed this theory. Luckily, no injuries or damage were reported from any of the impacts.

The space junk may be the largest found on the continent since 1979, when the United States space station Spacelab de-orbited and hit populated regions of Australia rather than falling into the ocean as intended. Interestingly, the United States claims the legal authority to repossess any landed space junk, even on private property on another continent, but never did so with Spacelab fragments. We’ll see if we ask farmers for the massive carbon fiber chunks of the rocket back if they do end up having come from an American source.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#New South Wales#Space Stations#Abc News Australia Space
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy