My Hero Academia is setting the stage for its big return this Fall with Season 6 of the series, and the anime has confirmed exactly when fans will be able to check out the new episodes with a new poster! The Fall 2022 anime schedule will be one of the most competitive schedules in recent memory thanks to just how many juggernaut franchises are returning for new episodes, and one of the biggest leading the pack is My Hero Academia returning for its highly anticipated sixth season. Now that it's set to return in just a few weeks, it's time for the promotional train to begin in full.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO