New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
My Hero Academia Confirms Season 6 Release Date With New Poster
My Hero Academia is setting the stage for its big return this Fall with Season 6 of the series, and the anime has confirmed exactly when fans will be able to check out the new episodes with a new poster! The Fall 2022 anime schedule will be one of the most competitive schedules in recent memory thanks to just how many juggernaut franchises are returning for new episodes, and one of the biggest leading the pack is My Hero Academia returning for its highly anticipated sixth season. Now that it's set to return in just a few weeks, it's time for the promotional train to begin in full.
Ironheart Set Photos Confirm Major Marvel Villain Debut, Reveal First Look at Riri Williams' Armor
The Hood is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In new Ironheart set photos shared by JustJared on Monday, breakout star Anthony Ramos can be seen donning a look similar to that of Park Robbins, the mystical street-level Marvel baddie that's become a favorite in recent years. In addition to Ramos' confirmation—with any incredibly comic-accurate suit, nonetheless—Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams can be seen in her new Ironheart armor.
Vice Announces "Tales From The Territories" Series From Dark Side of the Ring Creators and Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions
Vice TV officially announced its latest pro wrestling documentary series, Tales From The Territories, on Monday via Variety. The series will be produced by the same team that created the hit series Dark Side of the Ring along with Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company. The show's official synopsis reads, "The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka 'Territories,' were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring."
Mystique and Destiny Don Victorian Era Attire on a Stunning Immortal X-Men Cover (Exclusive)
The Quiet Council couple of Mystique and Destiny are dressing to impress on an upcoming cover of Immortal X-Men. The Destiny of X series has used each issue to place the spotlight on a different member of the Quiet Council, Krakoa's governing body. The political group rules over the mutant sovereign nation, which has seen its membership shift after Moira MacTaggert's secrets came to light. Gone are Apocalypse, Magneto, and Jean Gray, replaced by Destiny, Hope Summers, and Colossus. Up next for a spotlight issue is Mystique, and a cover for the eighth issue of Immortal X-Men pairs Raven Darkholme with her resurrected beloved.
Apex Legends Season 14 Patch Notes Released
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released the patch notes for Season 14, or "Hunted," ahead of the new season releasing tomorrow, August 9th. In addition to a whole bevy of different changes and bug fixes, the new season includes Vantage as its new Legend. Basically, Vantage is all about...
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Again
Take-Two Interactive has announced another delay for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which is the upcoming strategy game from developer Firaxis Games. Originally slated to launch in March 2022, 2K Games and Firaxis announced late last year that it instead wouldn't be arriving until a bit later. And while a launch date was previously scheduled for October 7th, we now don't know when Marvel's Midnight Suns will be releasing.
No Way Home Spider-Man and Let There Be Carnage Venom S.H. Figuarts Pre-Orders Are Live
Bandai Tamashii Nations has opened up US pre-orders for high end S.H. Figuarts figures of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom from Let There Be Carnage. The likeness on the Tobey Spider-Man figure is especially impressive, and a fine choice if you're not willing to spend $445 on the Hot Toys version (or wait until 2024 to get it). A breakdown of both figures can be found below.
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in Development
It would appear that a live-action movie adaptation of the Pac-Man video game franchise is officially in development. What, exactly, a live-action version of the classic arcade video game might even look like is unclear, but it certainly appears to be a thing that Bandai Namco Entertainment is doing. Pac-Man,...
The Lord of the Rings Director Considered Hypnotism to Make Him Forget He Made Film Trilogy
Many movie fans wish they could watch their favorite films for the first time again, recapturing that awe and excitement of witnessing that adventure for the first time, but in the case of The Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson, he never got to enjoy the films as an audience member, given how deeply invested he was in the productions. The filmmaker recently recalled that he's so envious of other moviegoers that he considered going through hypnotherapy to make him forget he had made the films, which would allow him the opportunity to consume the experience with fresh eyes.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Confirmed to Include Original Scenes
The world of demigods and Greek mythology is coming to Disney+. Development on a Percy Jackson and the Olympians streaming series has been active at the house of mouse for years now, as author Rick Riordan first confirmed that a serialized reboot was on its way in May 2020. Since then, the project has brought on directorial talent like James Bobin (Alice Through the Looking Glass), cast its leading man in Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), and begun its eight-month production shoot in Vancouver. Specifics regarding the first season remain close to the vest, although fans know it will follow the events of Riordan's first installment in the books series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
