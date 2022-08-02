Marvel's Web Chompin' Spider-Rex Figure Combines Spider-Man With a Dinosaur

Read on comicbook.com
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Prey: How to Watch Hulu's Comanche Dub of New Predator Movie
After having its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con a couple of weeks ago, Prey is finally available to watch on Hulu. The new movie marks the latest in the Predator franchise that began back in 1987. The film is already a big hit with critics and audiences alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is the movie available to watch on Hulu, but there is also a special dubbed version in Comanche. The Comanche or Nʉmʉnʉʉ are a Native American tribe from the Southern Plains and their language is a Numic language of the Uto-Aztecan family. If you want to watch the Comanche version of the film on Hulu, it's a separate selection when you click on the movie.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Batgirl Cancelled: Warner Bros. Discovery Releases Statement on Scrapping DC Movie
Hours after deciding to pull the plug on Batgirl and the sequel to Scoob!, even though both films were deep in post-production, Warner Brothers has issued a statement saying the decision was strictly business-related. In the brief statement obtained by THR, a spokesperson for the studio said they'd like to work with the talent behind the films, despite cancelling feature films they had already worked with them on.
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
Valiant Entertainment Reportedly Lays Off Employees
In another shocking move in the comic book publishing world, ComicBook.com has learned that Valiant Entertainment has laid off several editorial employees today, but how many remains to be seen. Valiant Entertainment Publisher Fred Pierce is reported to be among those that are no longer with the company, and we've heard that others have also exited. Pierce had previously been acting as the Publisher for the brand since 2009, around the time that it was revived with all-new comics and a new parent company. Bleeding Cool was first to report the news, revealing that Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins has also seemingly left Valiant.
ComicBook Nation: Batgirl Cancelled and Big DC Universe Changes, Prey Review
The CB Nation crew discusses the Batgirl movie being cancelled and breakdown the crazy changes happening at DC and Warner Bros, as well as Disney+ switching up schedules for its next Marvel's She-Hulk and Star Wars: Andor shows. They also review the new Predator movie Prey, Amazon's Paper Girls, and Netflix's Sandman adaptation, while doing a recap of WWE's SummerSlam!
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Dave Bautista in Talks for Netflix Movie Unleashed
Dave Bautista might be heading back to Netflix. As reported by Deadline, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is in talks to star in Unleashed, an upcoming Netflix film being scribed by Jeff Tomsic (TAG) and directed by Jim and Brian Kehoe (Blockers). If he signs on, Bautista will play a police officer who has a trustee canine by his side. This woofer has the ability to sniff out any crime, but meets his untimely end during a job. This leads the cop to abandon all pet partners, until he begins tagging with an animal named Zeus. Beyond starring, the former WWE Champion is also in talks to produce the film.
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
Chainsaw Man Fans Are Revving Up Following New Trailer
The story of Chainsaw Man is one of the wildest and most brutal to arrive from Shonen Jump. With the manga recently releasing new chapters to return to the world of the devil hunters via the second part of the series, a new trailer has arrived to hype fans up for the October release of the anime adaptation. It should come as no surprise that plenty of anime fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the action-packed, blood-soaked trailer.
The Flash Ditches His Scarlet Super Suit for a Racy Cosplay
The Flash may be the Fastest Man Alive, but he appears to be preparing for an even racier role in The Flash 2022 Annual #1. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest happenings in the DC Universe, Barry Allen and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead following Justice League #75, aka "Death of the Justice League." Wally West and the rest of the Flash Family have set off on a rescue mission in the Speed Force to find their missing comrade, taking Wally West and Wallace West to Earth-Flash.1 where the villain Pariah has crafted a false reality to keep Barry trapped.
Batman's Father Has a Robin That's Even More Violent Than Jason Todd
DC is revisiting its Flashpoint Universe in a new miniseries, and it's already introduced a terrifying new Robin sidekick. Flashpoint was a 2011 event series that totally reset the DC Universe, resulting in the debut of the New 52. Barry Allen's multiversal adventure teamed him up with Thomas Wayne, who became Batman instead of his son, Bruce Wayne. Thomas Wayne's Dark Knight has traveled to the main DCU, but Flashpoint Beyond takes readers back to his doomed world to tell all-new tales. Fans have already seen a different version of The Joker, and now they are greeted by a Robin that's not only related to a classic Batman villain, but also has violent tendencies akin to Jason Todd.
She-Hulk Producers Break Silence on Criticism of Show's CGI
Marvel Studios next project to be released will be the live-action She-Hulk series on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will introduce us to Jennifer Walters, who is Hulk's cousin both in the series and the source material. Usually, Marvel tends to be on point with their visual effects, but after they released the first teaser for the series, fans took to social media to roast how poorly She-Hulk looked. There were even some fans that thought that She-Hulk looked sort of like a video game character. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and now that the series is close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are speaking out about the fan outrage. During the TCA's, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
Insidious 5 Casting Details Confirm Return of Former Star
The upcoming Insidious 5 marks a number of returns for the franchise, with Deadline confirming today that the cast of the sequel is set to include Rose Byrne, who starred in the first two entries in the series. Given that the third and fourth installments in the series pivoted away from the Lambert family, longtime fans will surely be excited to see Byrne join the project alongside the previously announced Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. In addition to starring in it, Wilson also serves as the director of the horrifying adventure. The latest casting report also revealed that Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass have all joined the film. Insidious 5 is set to land in theaters on July 7, 2023.
