4 dead in California wildfire as blaze continues to claim lives

Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
Inside the remote California county where the far right took over: ‘Civility went out the window’
In Shasta county the pandemic intensified political divisions, and many officials quit or were pushed out amid bitter tensions
'Everything's gone': Northern California fire tears through homes
Burning across challenging terrain and fanned by winds, a Northern California fire exploded Thursday afternoon south of Redding in Shasta County, triggering evacuations and destroying homes in the community of Anderson.
Man falls to death at popular California waterfall
A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.
"She served as a living illustration of the notion that one cannot judge a book by its cover."
Out of gas: California police respond to Britney Spears stalled on highway
Britney Spears's car stalled on the highway in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion
As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
Sheriff threatens criminal charges for ABC News crew at California's McKinney Fire
The sheriff's office has threatened criminal action against a TV news crew for bringing a civilian into an evacuation zone.
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
Family killed while camping at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled, autopsies find
Three family members killed last month at an Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.
