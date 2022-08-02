ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4 dead in California wildfire as blaze continues to claim lives

By Mirna Alsharif
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Klamath, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute

SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Wildland Fire#Blazes#Climate Change#Klamath National Forest#The China 2 Fire
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes

YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
AFP

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

Family killed while camping at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled, autopsies find

Three family members killed last month at an Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.
LA VISTA, NE
NBC News

NBC News

427K+
Followers
51K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy