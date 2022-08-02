Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO