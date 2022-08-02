ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Insights

Brookfield Renewable BEPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookfield Renewable beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
InvestorPlace

Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?

Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
Benzinga

Recap: Forma Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was down $0 from the...
Benzinga

Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Earnings Preview

Canopy Gwth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canopy Gwth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Canopy Gwth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
Benzinga

X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
Benzinga

Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings

Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
Benzinga

Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q2 Earnings

Walker & Dunlop WD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walker & Dunlop missed estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $59.44 million from...
Benzinga

Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northwest Natural Hldg beat reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $46.04 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Benzinga

Recap: Vanda Pharma Q2 Earnings

Vanda Pharma VNDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharma missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $3.51 million from the same...
Benzinga

Atlassian Corporation: Q4 Earnings Insights

Atlassian Corporation TEAM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $200.30 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q2 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes DFH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $427.86 million from...
