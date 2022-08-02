Read on www.27east.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Southampton Town Board Sets Longer Terms For Planning Board, ZBA Members
The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to their conclusions, while setting several others on the table for further debate. The board voted,... more. The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in ... 4 Aug 2022...
Southampton ZBA Rejects Appeal Of 230 Elm Street Building Permit
Neighbors of the former Polish Hall at 230 Elm Street, the new home of catering company Elegant Affairs, had asked the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide
During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines
Pictured Above “The Cottages” in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town’s fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November’s ballot on whether to create...
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
National Night Out Celebrated in Huntington
Huntington residents, police, elected officials and others came together Tuesday for National Night Out, a program to strengthen the sense of community and awareness of police programs to improve. The celebration went on at Manor Field Park in Huntington Station where children were getting dashed about, getting soaked in the...
Hampton Car Club Shows The Mechanical Talent Of Chelsea Sweeney
For Chelsea Sweeney — the first person ever to get a perfect score on the Jaguar Land Rover practical exam — creating a car club in Southampton is about more... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Bait-And-Switch
This is in reference to the article on the officials and the Rechlers breaking ground for construction of the last “Hampton Business District” building, another metal warehouse at Gabreski Airport [“The Final Piece Of The Puzzle: Officials Break Ground For Last Hampton Business District Building,” 27east.com, July 25].
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
Two heroes, and one captain who should’ve been ashamed
The beach is cut by the razory ice-wind — the wreck-guns sound,. The tempest lulls — the moon comes floundering through the drifts. A tall obelisk rises from the heart of Rockville Cemetery, the Lynbrook burial ground that dates back to the earliest days of our nation. It remembers the 139 souls lost in a pair of shipwrecks — just weeks apart — off the shore of Long Island. The Bristol and the Mexico, filled primarily with Irish immigrants seeking a life away from the Great Famine, were claimed by the freezing waters in 1836 and the beginning of 1837.
Local residents rally to resist Brookhaven redistricting plans
Dozens of local residents turned out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai to voice their concerns over the proposed redistricting plans for the Brookhaven Town Council. The meeting was called by the Brookhaven Redistricting Committee, which has recently drawn public scrutiny over proposed...
LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate
In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Shinnecock Hills
Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train. MTA officials said their police were continuing the investigation on... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
