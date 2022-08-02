ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Angelina Jolie Proudly Announced That Her Daughter Zahara Will Be Attending Spelman College This School Year

By Camille Heimbrod
 3 days ago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Spelhouse#Hbcu
